    Torii Station Hosts Joint US-Japan Wildland Fire Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.11.2025

    Story by Natalie Stanley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    TORII STATION, Okinawa, Japan -- The U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Fire Department and Nirai Fire Department joined forces on March 11, 2025, for a critical joint training exercise at Torii Station. The training focused on enhancing firefighter safety and interoperability during a simulated wildland fire.

    Firefighters battled the simulated blaze while navigating the complexities of resupplying fire apparatus with equipment adhering to two different country specifications. This exercise underscored the importance of regular training with host nation partners.

    "Cross-training with our host nation partners is crucial for building rapport, ensuring interoperability, and improving response times for both departments," said Dean Turner, fire and emergency services chief for U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa. “This training ensures we are ready to protect the community together during a real-world emergency.”
    The simulated environment provided a valuable opportunity to address communication and equipment challenges safely.

    "Ultimately, cross-training leads to safer and more effective emergency responses," Turner said. "It improves communication and coordination during emergencies, enhances teamwork, and facilitates the sharing of resources and expertise.”

    This exercise represents just one component of the ongoing collaboration between the departments. Future plans include water rescue, medical training, flashover simulations, and aircraft live-fire exercises.

