USAG Okinawa Kicks Off AER Campaign in the Rain

TORII STATION, Okinawa – U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa kicked off its Army Emergency Relief campaign with a 5K Color Run on March 15, despite rainy conditions.



Runners and walkers braved the weather to take part in the event, organized by USAG Okinawa Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Army Community Service. The run provided an opportunity for participants to enjoy a colorful experience while raising awareness for AER.



For more than 80 years, AER has supported Soldiers and their families by providing grants, interest-free loans, and scholarships. To date, the organization has provided $2 billion in aid to at least 4 million Soldiers.



The annual AER campaign focuses on informing active-duty and retired Soldiers, family members, survivor spouses, and the children of fallen Soldiers about the financial assistance available. The campaign also encourages donations to ensure continued support for those in need.



For more information on the AER campaign or to donate, visit www.armyemergencyrelief.org.

