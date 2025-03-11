Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Okinawa Kicks Off AER Campaign in the Rain

    USAG Okinawa Kicks Off AER Campaign in the Rain

    Photo By Natalie Stanley | Participants run through a cloud of colored powder during the Army Emergency Relief...... read more read more

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.15.2025

    Story by Natalie Stanley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    TORII STATION, Okinawa – U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa kicked off its Army Emergency Relief campaign with a 5K Color Run on March 15, despite rainy conditions.

    Runners and walkers braved the weather to take part in the event, organized by USAG Okinawa Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Army Community Service. The run provided an opportunity for participants to enjoy a colorful experience while raising awareness for AER.

    For more than 80 years, AER has supported Soldiers and their families by providing grants, interest-free loans, and scholarships. To date, the organization has provided $2 billion in aid to at least 4 million Soldiers.

    The annual AER campaign focuses on informing active-duty and retired Soldiers, family members, survivor spouses, and the children of fallen Soldiers about the financial assistance available. The campaign also encourages donations to ensure continued support for those in need.

    For more information on the AER campaign or to donate, visit www.armyemergencyrelief.org.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2025
    Date Posted: 03.16.2025 18:11
    Story ID: 492984
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Okinawa Kicks Off AER Campaign in the Rain, by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USAG Okinawa Kicks Off AER Campaign in the Rain
    USAG Okinawa Kicks Off AER Campaign in the Rain
    USAG Okinawa Kicks Off AER Campaign in the Rain
    USAG Okinawa Kicks Off AER Campaign in the Rain
    USAG Okinawa Kicks Off AER Campaign in the Rain
    USAG Okinawa Kicks Off AER Campaign in the Rain
    USAG Okinawa Kicks Off AER Campaign in the Rain
    USAG Okinawa Kicks Off AER Campaign in the Rain
    USAG Okinawa Kicks Off AER Campaign in the Rain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACS
    ColorRun
    SoldiersHelpingSoldiers
    AER Campagin
    ArmyErmergency Relief

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download