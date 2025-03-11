Tennessee Army National Guard hosts State Best Warrior Competition with international partners

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. – The Tennessee Army National Guard, alongside Soldiers from the Bulgarian Armed Forces, participated in the State Best Warrior Competition held at the 30th Troop Command headquarters from March 13-16. Ten competitors represented Tennessee’s major Army commands, including two members of the Bulgarian Armed Forces, vying for the titles of Soldier of the Year and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year.



“It’s an honor to represent my brigade and compete at the state level,” said Sgt. 1st Class Rame Awad of the 35th Division Sustainment Brigade. “It’s been challenging, fun, and something every Soldier should strive for. This competition refreshes you on warrior tasks; even though it is a competition, we all help one another.”



The Best Warrior Competition is a culminating event divided into two categories: junior enlisted leaders competing for Soldier of the Year and noncommissioned officers contending for Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. Soldiers faced realistic scenarios that tested attention to detail, individual skills, and teamwork. Competitors were evaluated and scored based on their performance in various tasks.



This year’s event aimed to challenge competitors both physically and mentally, incorporating more dynamic activities than in previous years. Over four days, participants completed a series of events, including a 12-mile ruck march, medical training, land navigation, weapons qualification, written exams and essential Soldier tasks.



“To be competing for Soldier of the Year is an exciting moment,” said Spc. Zina Abutaleb of the 35th Division Sustainment Brigade. “I am excited to absorb all the knowledge and take it back to my peers in hopes of seeing them here next year.”



Tennessee extended an invitation to its partner country, Bulgaria, to participate in this competition as part of their ongoing joint training mission. The Tennessee National Guard and the Bulgarian Armed Forces have collaborated through the National Guard’s State Partnership Program for over 25 years. This program facilitates training alongside allied countries, fostering relationships and enhancing cohesion between military forces.



“This competition was a very good experience,” remarked Sgt. 1st Class Dimitar Demirev of the Bulgarian 3rd Mechanized Brigade. “I have formed lasting friendships with the Guardsmen of Tennessee.”



At the close of the competition, two competitors distinguished themselves. Spc. Brian Hayes of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment was named Soldier of the Year, while Staff Sgt. Christopher Wheeker of the Regional Training Institute earned the title of Noncommissioned Officer of the Year.



“This was a good competition,” said Hayes. “It was tough and challenging, but overall it provided valuable training.”



The State Best Warrior Competition serves as a preliminary qualifier for the annual Region III Best Warrior Competition, where winners from surrounding states will compete for the regional title. Hayes and Wheeker are set to represent Tennessee at the Region III Best Warrior Competition later this year.



– 30 –

