Building Stronger Connections: Congresswoman Lee Visits George W. Dunaway Army Reserve Center

SLOAN, Nevada - On March 9, 2020, Congresswoman Susie Lee (D-NV), representing Nevada’s 3rd District, visited the George W. Dunaway U.S. Army Reserve Center. During her visit, she had the opportunity to meet with Maj. Gen. Deborah L. Kotulich, the Deputy Chief of Army Reserve, to gain insight into the operations of the Army Reserve.



The Congresswoman was briefed on the unique role the Army Reserve plays in supporting both national and global operations, which includes providing critical support to the Active Duty Army and augmenting resources when needed. This differed from the roles of the National Guard and Active Duty components. Through the briefing, Congresswoman Lee gained a deeper understanding of the Army Reserve’s flexibility in responding to domestic and international missions.



“I greatly appreciated the opportunity to learn more about the Army Reserve and its critical role in our national defense,” said Congresswoman Lee. “The Army Reserve is a key component of our military’s ability to respond to challenges both at home and abroad. I now have a much clearer understanding of how it works alongside the National Guard and Active Duty components to support our country’s security.”



Sgt. 1st Class Childress conducted the guided tour of the facility. During the tour, he showcased his team's capabilities and the vital operations carried out at the Reserve Center. Congresswoman Lee was able to witness firsthand the readiness and training soldiers undergo to ensure they are always prepared for deployment and mission success.



Following the briefing, Congresswoman Lee had the chance to see part of the field training exercise taking place during the weekend’s battle assembly. Observing the training exercises provided her with a better understanding of the preparedness and readiness that Army Reserve soldiers maintain to be ready to mobilize and respond to any mission.



“I was incredibly impressed by the professionalism and dedication of the soldiers here at the George W. Dunaway U.S. Army Reserve Center,” Lee said. “Their training and preparation are vital to our nation's defense, and I’m proud to represent them in Congress.”



The tour also included an opportunity for the Congresswoman to interact with soldiers and gain a deeper understanding of their daily operations. She praised the work being done at the center and emphasized the importance of supporting the Army Reserve through strong legislation that ensures resources and readiness.



In addition to meeting with military leadership and witnessing training, Congresswoman Lee’s visit helped foster a stronger connection between her office and the local military community. It also highlighted her continued commitment to supporting the men and women who serve in the U.S. Army Reserve.



Before concluding her visit, Maj. Gen. Kotulich took a moment to personally thank Congresswoman Lee for her support of the Army Reserve and her dedication to ensuring the well-being of service members and their families. “We appreciate Congresswoman Lee taking the time to visit and learn more about our operations,” said Kotulich. “Her continued support is essential to the success of our mission and the readiness of our troops.”



Following the event, Maj. Gen. Kotulich presented her coin of excellence to several soldiers in recognition of their exceptional contributions to the 650th Regional Support Command. These soldiers were honored for their dedication, hard work, and commitment to the mission, and the presentation of the coin of excellence underscored the importance of recognizing outstanding service within the Army Reserve.



A group photo was taken to commemorate the event, capturing the memorable moment of collaboration and appreciation between the Congresswoman, Maj. Gen. Kotulich, Col. Mehaffey, and the Army Reserve soldiers at the George W. Dunaway U.S. Army Reserve Center.



Congresswoman Lee’s visit served as an important reminder of the critical role the Army Reserve plays in protecting national security, and it reinforced the ongoing partnership between the military and local leaders. As a representative of Nevada’s 3rd District, Lee remains dedicated to advocating for the needs of military personnel and their families.



