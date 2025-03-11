Sustain the Force: 304th Sustainment Brigade Military Ball – A Night to Remember

Photo By Capt. William Stroud | On March 8, 2025 as the the 304th Sustainment Brigade gathered for a memorable evening...... read more read more Photo By Capt. William Stroud | On March 8, 2025 as the the 304th Sustainment Brigade gathered for a memorable evening at the Hap Arnold Club on March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, CA, to celebrate their Military Ball. The event brought together Soldiers, families, and distinguished guests to honor military traditions, recognize the unit's outstanding achievements, and reflect on the hard work and dedication that defines the 304th SBDE. see less | View Image Page

On March 8, 2025, the 304th Sustainment Brigade gathered for a memorable evening at the Hap Arnold Club on March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, CA, to celebrate their Military Ball. The event brought together Soldiers, families, and distinguished guests to honor military traditions, recognize the unit's outstanding achievements, and reflect on the hard work and dedication that defines the 304th SBDE.



The highlight of the evening was Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Chris Barra, former commander of the 304th, who served as the guest speaker. During his address, he spoke about leadership and the essential role it plays in changing the culture within the Army. He emphasized that leadership isn’t just about making decisions but about shaping an environment where soldiers can thrive and grow.



"Leadership is the cornerstone of any successful organization, especially in the Army," said Barra. "It’s not just about the decisions we make in moments of crisis, but about creating a culture of respect, accountability, and trust. That is how we move forward, how we change, and how we continue to excel as a force."



He also touched on the importance of adapting leadership styles to meet the challenges of an ever-evolving Army. "We’re in a time where leadership needs to be dynamic, responsive, and forward-thinking. It’s not about maintaining the status quo; it’s about continuously improving and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration."



Barra’s insights resonated with those in attendance, reinforcing the importance of leadership at every level in maintaining a culture of excellence within the Army Reserve. "As leaders, we must not only focus on the mission but on the people behind it," he said. "Their growth, their resilience, and their dedication are what make us successful."



One of the most significant moments of the evening was the induction of Command Sgt. Maj. Marisa Saucedo into the prestigious Ancient Order of Saint Christopher. This honor is bestowed upon individuals who have made remarkable contributions to the Transportation Corps and demonstrated exceptional leadership within the Army. The induction ceremony was a highlight of the evening, recognizing Saucedo’s years of dedicated service and her leadership in advancing the mission of the Army Reserve.



Command Sgt. Maj. Saucedo’s induction into this distinguished order was met with resounding applause and admiration from her peers, a testament to her commitment to excellence and the soldiers under her command. "Being inducted into the Ancient Order of Saint Christopher is one of the highest honors I could ever receive," said Saucedo. "It represents not only my personal journey but also the hard work and dedication of every soldier I’ve had the privilege to serve alongside."



Another special recognition during the evening was the presentation of the Meritorious Service Medal to Master Sgt. Aamira Pringle, who was honored for more than 25 years of exceptional military service. Pringle’s dedication to duty and her commitment to excellence were evident throughout her distinguished career. The Meritorious Service Medal, presented to her in recognition of her tireless contributions, marks the culmination of a career defined by outstanding service.



Master Sgt. Pringle’s speech was filled with gratitude and reflection on the impact of her service. "Serving in the Army has been an incredible honor," said Pringle. "I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the most dedicated and hardworking individuals, and I am proud to have been part of this great team for over 25 years."



The night was filled with camaraderie and pride as attendees dined, socialized, and reflected on the 304th’s accomplishments over the past year. As the unit looks ahead to the coming year, it continues to embody the values of service, strength, and tradition that have been the backbone of the Army Reserve.



Special recognition was given to several members of the brigade who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to their roles. They were honored with various awards for their service and commitment to the mission of the 304th SBDE. These awards highlight the efforts of the individuals who go above and beyond, ensuring that the unit continues to thrive and perform at the highest levels.



In addition to honoring achievements, the evening provided a moment for members of the 304th Sustainment Brigade to come together as a community and reaffirm their commitment to the mission. The night was filled with a sense of pride and unity as soldiers and families celebrated their shared commitment to excellence.



The evening concluded on the dance floor, where Soldiers, families, and guests took to the floor to showcase their dancing skills, enjoying each other's company in a lively and spirited celebration. The fun-filled finale was a perfect way to cap off a night of honoring the past year’s accomplishments and looking ahead to the future.



The 304th Sustainment Brigade looks forward to another year of continued service, strengthening the Army Reserve, and maintaining the high standards of leadership and excellence exemplified at the Military Ball.



The 304th Sustainment Brigade Military Ball was a night to remember, showcasing not only the importance of tradition but also the continued evolution of leadership within the Army Reserve. As the brigade moves forward, they remain committed to supporting the force with integrity, dedication, and a passion for excellence that was clearly on display throughout the evening. "Bridge the Gap, Sustain the Force".



