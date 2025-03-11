USS Truxtun Deploys from Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (Mar. 15, 2025) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) departed Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled independent deployment today.



The ship’s departure comes after months of training, maintenance, and certification events, which ultimately prepared the ship for a multitude of operations. Ultimately enhancing the Navy’s ability to detect and counter threats when directed.



"Being ready to fight and win isn’t just a goal, it’s a way of life for Truxtun Sailors. This crew is unmatched in their perseverance and dedication to the ship’s warfighting readiness and tactical proficiency," said Cmdr. James Koffi, Truxtun’s commanding officer. “I am confident that our team will perform to the highest standards of excellence, providing sustained credible combat power and remaining a warship ready for tasking anywhere when called upon around the globe.”



Truxtun, stationed in Norfolk, Va., is a multi-mission guided-missile destroyer with air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, naval surface fire support, and surface warfare capability. Its ship’s company includes approximately 300 Sailors, with an additional 40 embarked air wing personnel assigned to the “Vipers” of Helicopter Maritime Strike

Squadron 48.



“The maritime environment presents complex challenges, and the Navy demands well-trained and capable warfighters, and Truxton will deliver when called upon,” said, Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet. “These Sailors are adaptable, and our Navy has charged them to press forward and challenge threats against our nation, Allies and partners.”



Truxtun last deployed in 2023 with the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group. During this time, the ship operated in U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation and participated in Exercise AMAN, Exercise Juniper Oak 23-2, and International Maritime Exercise 2023.



“Our Navy, our crew, and our ships combine to make the U.S. a capable force,” said Perry. “For 250 years, the Navy has been a force to be reckoned with, and we stand ready to fight. I am confident in Truxtun delivering when called upon.”



Truxtun was commissioned on April 25, 2009. The ship is named for Commodore Thomas Truxtun, who was selected as one of the Navy’s initial six captains on June 4, 1798.



U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime ready forces to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.



For more U.S. 2nd Fleet news and photos, visit facebook.com/US2ndFleet, https://www.c2f.usff.navy.mil/, X -@US2ndFleet, and https://www.linkedin.com/company/commander-u-s-2nd-fleet.

