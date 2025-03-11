Billings, Trojanowski, Woodard named top Kentucky Guard Airmen

Airman 1st Class Annaliese Billings, Tech. Sgt. Philip Trojanowski and Master Sgt. Kevin Woodard will be honored as the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 2024 Airmen of the Year during the Airman’s Gala to be held at Woodhaven Country Club here March 15.



“These Airmen have demonstrated that they are the best of the best, and their unwavering commitment to our mission is an inspiration to us all,” said Chief Master Sergeant Steve Best, command chief master sergeant of the 123rd Airlift Wing. “Two thousand twenty-four was another busy year for our Wing, and these amazing individuals were able to showcase their skills and talents on the largest scale.”



Billings, representing the Airman category, is a journeyman public affairs specialist for the 123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs Office. In 2024, she produced three news stories that were featured on the National Guard Bureau website, one of which also was spotlighted by the Director of the Air National Guard. The coverage gained further national exposure for the unit and kept the Kentucky Air Guard at the forefront of the public conscience.



Billings also was coined and recognized for excellence by Kelly McKeague, director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, for her superior coverage of a 123rd Airlift Wing member’s successful repatriation of the remains of two Marine aviators lost in combat over Vietnam. The agency’s visit to the base fostered a strengthened relationship of interoperability between wing leadership and the DPMAA.



Additionally, Billings traveled to the north slope of Alaska in support of the 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 165th Airlift Squadron's mission to provide construction materials for affordable housing in the Arctic Circle.



The accomplished Airman is a student at Bellarmine University and is scheduled to graduate cum laude in May, having completed 18 credits in accelerated communications courses and allowing her to graduate with her original class despite missing two semesters for military training.



“In a short amount of time, Airman Billings has proven to be an exceptional and highly motivated troop who covered a variety of important off-station and home-station missions with enthusiasm,” said Lt. Col. Allison Stephens, 123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs chief. “She’s always in learning mode, and looking to share what she’s learned with others, both through her personal and military experiences.”



Trojanowski, representing the Non-Commissioned Officer category, is a combat control craftsman assigned to the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron. In 2024, he deployed in support of Africa Command's Operation Juniper Shield as the sole air traffic controller for a Joint Special Operations team. He expertly managed 22 C-130, 156 rotary wing and 96 light tactical fixed-wing aircraft sorties, as well as the transportation of 253,000 pounds of cargo and 155 units of blood, showcasing exceptional situational awareness and operational precision.



Additionally, Trojanowski delivered a comprehensive 15-day course on light and crew-served machine guns, along with five courses on small unit tactics. His expert instruction significantly mitigated risk-to-force for partner personnel during counter terror operations, enhancing their operational effectiveness.



As a knowledge expert for the STS, Trojanowski partnered with 123rd Airlift Wing recruiters to conduct more than 200 hours of engagement with 53 Air Force recruiting candidates. He organized four comprehensive recruiting training events that included 315 hours of candidate assessments, resulting in over a dozen successful enlistments into the Air National Guard.



“Tech. Sgt. Trojanowski is a phenomenal combat controller and NCO,” said Maj. Bryan Hunt, commander of the 123rd STS. “He voluntarily deployed for six months to Africa this past year and did amazing work there. He is an up-and-coming leader within the STS, and we are proud he is being recognized as the Kentucky Air National Guard’s outstanding NCO of the year.”



Woodard, who represents the Senior Non-Commissioned Officer category, is a base services manager with the 123rd Force Support Squadron and the non-commissioned officer in charge of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s Fatality Search and Recovery Team, which he led during Task Force Pisgah following Hurricane Helene in 2024. During that mission, his team handled 79 casualty cases and processed 48 remains, covering more than 500 miles of mountainous terrain. His partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation was key to the successful identification of 21 bodies, giving closure to grieving Appalachian families.



These actions culminated in his selection as the National Guard Bureau’s subject matter expert on fatality recovery and spurred invitations for him to speak to congressional representatives about FSRT procedures and the state mission of the Air National Guard.



“Master Sgt. Woodard is an Airman that constantly exceeds expectations and embodies the Air Force core values,” said Lt. Col. Joshua Jaburg, commander of the 123rd FSS. “There are few leaders that can connect in the way that he connects with his Airmen through sincerity, love of service and a dedication to the mission.



“His most recent leadership in support of hurricane relief operations in North Carolina left no doubt that the Kentucky National Guard and the United States Air Force are very fortunate to have a person of his caliber leading teams during critical operations that impact the communities we care about,” Jaburg added. “He continues to inspire those around him, and I’m excited to see what the future holds for his career.”



The Outstanding Airman of the Year program began in 1956 to honor the exceptional hard work and dedication of the Air Force’s enlisted force, according to the Air and Space Force Association. The Airmen who are selected display superior leadership, exemplary job performance, community involvement and personal achievement over the preceding 12 months.



“These Airmen’s amazing accomplishments illustrate the time, dedication and commitment each individual applies to become outstanding in their own career fields,” Best said. “Their accomplishments strengthen our team and embody the very spirit of our wing. I’m looking forward to celebrating their honors with them at this year’s gala.”

