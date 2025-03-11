Johnson named Kentucky Air Guard’s First Sergeant of the Year

Photo By Philip Speck | Master Sgt. Jamarrel Johnson, first sergeant for the 123rd Maintenance Squadron, is...... read more read more Photo By Philip Speck | Master Sgt. Jamarrel Johnson, first sergeant for the 123rd Maintenance Squadron, is the Kentucky Air National Guard’s First Sergeant of the Year for 2024. Johnson advises maintenance squadron commanders on the readiness, health and morale of their Airmen, ensuring quality of life to maintain a mission-ready force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck) see less | View Image Page

Master Sgt. Jamarrel Johnson has been selected as the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 2024 First Sergeant of the Year and will be honored at the Airman’s Gala to be held March 15 at Woodhaven Country Club.



Johnson is first sergeant for the 123rd Maintenance Squadron here. His responsibilities include leading a team of back shops to include aerospace ground equipment, aircraft pneumatics and hydraulics.



He also advises maintenance squadron commanders on the readiness, health and morale of their Airmen, helping ensuring quality of life for Airmen and their families to maintain a mission-ready force.



Over the past year, Johnson deployed to fulfill a critical role at Maintenance University, leading 591 personnel for 12 days through 219 training events and more than 3,000 hours of instruction to bolster aircraft maintenance proficiency.



Johnson also facilitated the deployment of 56 maintainers to Germany for Operation Silver Arrow, which logged 409 flying hours transporting 400 tons of cargo, 372 passengers and 56 critical patients across the area of operations.



On the home front, Johnson organized a base-wide food drive for Dare to Care that contributed to the provision of more than 22 million meals. He also organized various community events, including a car show that raised $1,691 for the WHAS Crusade for Children, a community cookout and a Fourth of July celebration for families.



“Master Sgt. Johnson's exceptional leadership, commitment to excellence and selfless dedication to his team and community make him an outstanding role model and a deserving selection as our First Sergeant of the Year,” said Lt. Col. James D. Campbell, commander of the 123rd Maintenance Squadron.



“His tireless efforts to foster resilience, develop his Airmen and give back to the community have had a profound impact on our unit's mission readiness and overall well-being.



“We recognize not only his exceptional leadership and achievements but also his embodiment of the Air Force's core values: integrity, service and excellence,” Campbell continued. “He is a shining example of what it means to be a true leader and a credit to our unit and the Air Force as a whole. I am honored to serve alongside him and look forward to seeing the continued impact he will have on our team and community.”