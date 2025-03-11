Camp Zama Soldiers Connect with Local Japanese Students at English Challenge Day

ZAMA, Japan - Soldiers from the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade participated in an English Challenge Day at Higashi Junior High School on March 14, helping local Japanese students practice their English language skills.



The event featured tables where students practiced their English as they gave detailed presentations on Japanese locations and culture, practiced taking and placing orders at restaurants, and holding conversations with the Soldiers.



"It was a great experience, seeing how motivated these students are to speak English... and showing them, even if you don't speak it perfectly yet, native English speakers are excited to help," said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Schenk, the Air Defense Artillery Fire Control Officer in Charge for 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. "And it's the same for many of us - I'm learning Japanese, and sometimes I struggle at a grocery store; seeing these students trying their hardest inspires me to do my best too. It was a great experience."



The English Challenge Day, planned by U.S. Army Garrison Japan and co-hosted by the Zama City Board of Education and Higashi Junior High School, has become an annual event between Camp Zama and Junior High Schools in Zama City.



"I think it was really fun, for both the students and the Soldiers - more fun than other volunteer events I've been to," said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joseph Munoz, a Human Resources Technician with 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. "The school did a great job with making the stations as interactive as possible, and that's how you keep learning fun. I'd definitely do it again."



Students from each class rotated through different stations, practicing different skills at each table. Schenk said his favorite activity was the free talk table, where students and Soldiers could talk about themselves and their interests.



"The best part is showing them that we're not so different, we all share a lot in common," explained Schenk. "A lot of them like anime and manga, so we talked about favorite shows and characters. I showed them my collection of One Piece figures, and that surprised them, they really liked it."



"I appreciate that (U.S. Army Garrison Japan and my unit) gave me the opportunity to give back to our foreign ally's school, and help the students become more confident and successful English speakers," said Spc. Stephen McGravey, a Petroleum Supply Specialist with 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. "I hope teaching my native language helps them have one more valuable tool for their future endeavors."



"I really believe, the more of these volunteering events, the better," said Sgt. Garrett Naveau, a Human Resources Specialist with 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, "because these interactions are how we make connections with the local community."



Such community engagement events play a crucial role in maintaining positive relationships with host nation partners.



"It's important to support these programs - interacting with the local community in a positive way is invaluable," said Schenk, "because we live in these communities, we go to the same shops, and we always want our neighbors to be comfortable with us, especially our host nation. It's how we show we want to be responsible guests in these communities, that we want to leave a positive impact."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2025 Date Posted: 03.16.2025 01:02 Story ID: 492961 Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Zama Soldiers Connect with Local Japanese Students at English Challenge Day, by SSG Connor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.