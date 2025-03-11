Not your average welcome home: Air Force officer saves a life at the airport

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeremy Strohmeyer, anesthesia flight commander for the 673d...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeremy Strohmeyer, anesthesia flight commander for the 673d Medical Group at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, receives Chief’s Recognition, an award from the Chief of AAFPD, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (Courtesy Photo by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — After a long flight from London to the Last Frontier, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeremy Strohmeyer, anesthesia flight commander for the 673d Medical Group at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, patiently awaited for his luggage at baggage claim in the Ted Stevens International Airport, Anchorage, Alaska. He, his twin brother and friends recently visited London to celebrate the brothers’ 40th birthday at a Chicago Bears game.



Strohmeyer stood in the airport expecting the night to be like any other. His wife was on her way to pick him up outside. He would grab his luggage, hop in the car with his wife and go home. Little did he know, his plans would change dramatically.



Across the baggage claim, Stohmeyer saw a woman slowly collapse to the ground. Unsure of what occurred, he observed the scene before rushing to her side.



Alongside Strohmeyer, an emergency department physician from the Alaska Native Medical Center assisted. Together, they aided the woman until Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene.



“My thought process at this point was she’s a patient and this patient needs compressions, so I just fell into the protocol of doing the job,” said Strohmeyer.



As the airport medics arrived, Strohmeyer performed jaw thrust, a method used to open the airway of an unconscious person, particularly when a spinal injury is suspected, by lifting the jaw forward without tilting the head or neck. He then went into oropharyngeal suctioning, a procedure used to clear secretions from the oral cavity and pharynx using a suction device to maintain a clear airway and improve oxygenation in individuals who cannot effectively clear their own secretions. After that, he used a bag mask ventilation with oxygen which includes manually squeezing a bag to deliver breaths through a mask placed over the patient's face, often with supplemental oxygen. He inserted a nasopharyngeal airway and informed the EMS team the patient was now alert while he and the team performed CPR process; three rounds of two minutes of CPR, pulse check, and shock or don’t shock.



“I've helped people medically before, in airports and just out and about, but that was the first time doing a code like this outside of the hospital,” stated Strohmeyer.



After proper medical assistance, the woman was able to regain full awareness. Strohmeyer briefed and advised the woman’s friend about what occurred. The woman was then taken to the hospital and Strohmeyer headed outside where his wife waited in the car.



“Strohmeyer’s actions reflect the highest standard of community service and the Anchorage Airport Police and Fire Department are truly grateful for his efforts,” said Aaron Danielson, chief of AAPFD.



A week later, Strohmeyer was awarded Chief’s Recognition, an award from the Chief of AAFPD, for his life-saving intervention while off duty.