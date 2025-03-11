From skies to stars: U.S. Air Force major prepares for liftoff

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Maj. Nichole Ayers (second from left) poses with her SpaceX Crew-10...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Maj. Nichole Ayers (second from left) poses with her SpaceX Crew-10 mission team before their scheduled launch on March 14, 2025. Ayers was previously stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson where she was assistant director of operations and an F-22 pilot for the 90th Fighter squadron in 2021. (NASA/Bill Stafford/Helen Arase Vargas) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – U.S. Air Force Maj. Nichole Ayers, NASA astronaut, successfully completed her next mission: space.



NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 mission to the International Space Station launched on March 14, 2025, at 7:03 p.m. EDT, aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carried by a Falcon 9 rocket, from the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.



The spacecraft will autonomously dock to the space station at 11:30 p.m. EDT Saturday, March 15, after approximately 28.5 hours of travel at 17,000 mph in orbit around Earth.



Ayers has flown missions across the globe, including more than 200 combat hours in Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria and more than 1,400 flight hours in the T-38 Talon and F-22 Raptor.



Previously stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Ayers served as the 3rd Wing, 90th Fighter Squadron assistant director of operations before receiving the call to join NASA in 2021.



Ayers reflected on how her military training and experiences have shaped her readiness for this next step.



“Most of my training has been in the operational realm; learning to make split-second decisions under intense pressure is a skill we learn throughout our time as Air Force pilots. We train for the worst and hope for the best - training to go to the International Space Station is no different,” Ayers said. “We learn about the space station systems and how to react when something doesn’t go as planned. We are well-trained and prepared for any contingency along the way to or from the space station, as well as during our time living there.”



Her Air Force experience taught her the importance of teamwork in high-pressure environments, a lesson she believes will be invaluable during her time aboard the space station.



“Taking care of your teammates in adverse or austere environments is something every Airman learns throughout their career. My time in the Air Force prepared me well for this mission,” she said.



Representing the Air Force at NASA is an honor she cherishes deeply. Growing up, Ayers was inspired by the space shuttle program and the idea of becoming an astronaut.



“As a child, I always loved flying and space and grew up during the Shuttle era. When I learned you could fly the Space Shuttle, I knew I wanted to be a pilot in the Air Force and pursue my dreams of becoming a NASA astronaut through that path,” she recalled. “I absolutely loved every minute of my time at the Air Force Academy and throughout my entire flying career in the T-38A and F-22. Representing those communities and the Air Force as a whole as we embark on our mission to the International Space Station is truly special and one of my greatest honors.”



For Ayers, the most meaningful aspect of her career has been the people she’s met along the way. She credits the bonds formed during her time in the Air Force with helping her succeed in the toughest moments.



“It is the people who matter the most. Take care of your people, and they will take care of the mission. That lesson is no different in space flight,” she said. “Crew-10 is made up of some of the most intelligent, efficient, and caring people I’ve ever worked with. We make an amazing team because we take care of each other and back each other up on everything, both operationally and personally.”



As she embarks on this new chapter, Ayers is focused on the future while honoring the lessons and relationships that have shaped her career.



“If you are a good team player and you’re willing to work hard, you’ll get anywhere you want in this life,” Ayers advised. “Find something you are passionate about, dig in, and work hard at it. Take care of others and be a good human along the way, and you’ll be unstoppable.”



According to NASA, commercial crew missions allow the agency to optimize the use of the space station where humans have lived and worked for over 24 years. This work involves testing technologies, conducting research, and developing skills needed for operating future commercial destinations in low Earth orbit and for exploring farther from Earth. Research on the space station benefits people on Earth and supports future long-duration missions to the Moon and beyond through NASA’s Artemis program.



To read more about her story of selection, read here: https://www.jber.jb.mil/News/Articles/Display/Article/2894137/90th-fs-pilot-selected-for-nasas-2021-astronaut-candidate-class/ )