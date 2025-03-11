JETWG-West conference attacks joint exercise training objectives

The second iteration of the Joint Exercise Training Working Group-West conference took place at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 10-12, 2025.



According to event organizers, the working group’s aim is to communicate operational restrictions between joint partners and to educate all stakeholders on current deployment and training cycles. This will allow services to plan mutually beneficial training opportunities and enable a standardized process and future schedule for the use of U.S. Air Force aircraft within joint training exercises.



“Joint Exercise Training Working Group-West, the western region's second iteration of the inter-service planning conference, is essential for refining joint airborne and air transportation training objectives and establishing best practices between services,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Marcus Malecek, 62d Airlift Wing director of weapons and tactics. “JETWG-W provided a forum to better educate joint training objectives, airlift processes, and both Active Duty, National Guard and Reserve airlift capabilities and constraints to maximize joint training in line with the National Defense Strategy.”



U.S. Army Maj. Ian Munoz, I Corps Operation Pathways planner, highlighted the benefits of joint planning and execution discussed during this inter-service collaboration.



"As Operation Pacific Pathways continues to evolve, the Army's airlift requirements continue to grow. Traditionally, competition for limited airlift assets across the Joint Force was seen as a zero-sum game, where one service or command’s gain came at another’s expense. Joint Exercise Training Working Group-West seeks to change this by fostering collaboration between the Army and Air Force—across Active Duty, National Guard, and Reserve components—to identify mutually beneficial training opportunities that optimize training resources, enhance interoperability, and strengthen our collective ability to compete in the Indo-Pacific."



The conference included leadership and personnel from U.S. Air Force airlift units, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Army I Corps, United States Army Pacific and Air Operations Center representatives.

