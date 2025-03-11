Remembering the crew of Demise 25: honoring their legacy

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- March 14, 2025, marks the eighth anniversary of the tragic loss of the crew of Demise 25 when their U-28A Draco crashed near Clovis Municipal Airport in 2017.



The crew – highly respected members of the 318th Special Operations Squadron assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing at Cannon Air Force Base – were known for their exceptional skill, dedication, and unwavering patriotism.



Maj. Andrew Becker, an experienced instructor pilot, had accumulated 2,280 combat hours over nine deployments. He was a trusted leader and subject matter expert, guiding both junior and senior aviators with his expertise. Becker was well-respected and considered highly approachable by his peers within the squadron and beyond.



Capt. Kenneth Dalga, with three deployments and 158 sorties under his belt, was known for his relentless pursuit of excellence. His peers admired his ability to master new aircraft techniques and his dedication to mentoring others. Dalga dedicated countless hours to guiding and engaging in tactical discussions, striving for the highest performance standards.



Capt. Frederick “Drew” Dellecker, the crew's youngest member, quickly gained a reputation for his professionalism and his positive attitude. His passion for learning and attention to detail made him a role model among his peers. Dellecker maintained the highest level of professional airmanship and embodied the commitment to excellence that defined the 318th SOS.



On that day, the crew had been conducting operational training and pilot proficiency exercises near Clovis, New Mexico. During an emergency landing pattern, the aircraft went into an unrecoverable stall and crashed just a quarter mile from the airport. The loss of these three Air Commandos was deeply felt within Air Force Special Operations Command and at Cannon AFB, where their commitment to the mission and their values of service were honored.



In the aftermath of the crash, AFSOC conducted a thorough investigation of the incident, examining all aspects of the mission, flying standards, and training profiles to improve safety and prevent similar mishaps. The sacrifice of the crew of Demise 25 serves as a poignant reminder of the inherent risks faced by aircrews in high-stakes missions.



In 2021, Cannon AFB honored the fallen Air Commandos of Demise 25 with the establishment of a new aircraft simulator, further advancing training and ensuring future aircrews are better prepared for the challenges they may face. Their legacy continues to inspire the next generation of Air Commandos, committed to the defense of the United States and the mission of AFSOC.

