Foreign Liaison Officers Integrate into AFSOUTH Air Operations

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – For the first time, Foreign Liaison Officers (FLOs) have been fully integrated into Air Forces Southern’s (AFSOUTH) Air Operations Center (AOC) battle rhythm operations, marking a significant milestone in coalition air power coordination.



Liaison Officers from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, joined U.S. Air Force personnel at the 612th AOC, contributing to a wide range of mission sets, including—command and control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), aerospace warning and control, time-sensitive targeting, and defense support of civil authorities (DSCA). Their participation aims to enhance coordination, situational awareness, and interoperability among partner nations.



"Incorporating our liaison officers into the Combined Forces Air Component Commander update briefings strengthens our partnership by enabling direct engagement on regional security matters," said Col. Donald Morris, 612th AOC commander. "By leveraging the capabilities and resources of partner nations, the coalition can increase its overall air power capacity and capability to address emerging challenges."



Partner nation officers emphasized the value of information-sharing, training, and operational standardization through this integration. Chilean air force Col. Ignacio Baeza noted the benefits in the FLOs awareness to cultural and doctrinal differences helping to streamline information.



“FLOs can provide a direct line of communication between CFACC and their respective countries’ air forces,” Baeza said. “The integration demonstrates a commitment to the organization and improves interoperability, which encourages continued collaboration and deeper integration in the future.”



AFSOUTH leadership views FLO participation as a force multiplier, broadening coalition capability and reinforcing regional security cooperation. The presence of FLOs enhances mission planning by providing country-specific expertise, gaining a more comprehensive understanding of the operational environment, and helping to enable better decision-making during time-sensitive operations.



“Attending these meetings is crucial from a multidimensional security perspective, considering that challenges, risks, and threats need to be approached with this hemispheric focus,” said Ecuadorian air force Col. José Guerrero. “This approach will allow the region to propose effective solutions in the future to address issues more efficiently.”



As the AFSOUTH AOC continues to evolve, the role of FLOs will expand, ensuring that coalition air forces operate with a shared understanding of objectives and a commitment to hemispheric security. Their presence underscores U.S. Southern Command’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and fostering a cooperative security environment in the Western Hemisphere.

