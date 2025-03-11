Protecting yourself and your family from volcanic eruptions

Courtesy Photo | During recent overflights, the Alaska Volcano Observatory measured significantly...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | During recent overflights, the Alaska Volcano Observatory measured significantly elevated volcanic gas emissions from Mount Spurr. The increase in gas emissions confirms that new magma has intruded into the Earth’s crust beneath the volcano and indicates that an eruption is likely, but not certain, to occur within the next few weeks or months. (Courtesy Photo by Wyatt Mayo) see less | View Image Page

Alaska is home to numerous active volcanoes, and while they do not erupt frequently, history shows that when they do, they can send volcanic ash clouds across the state. The last significant eruptions in the region occurred in 1953 and 1992, both of which produced explosive ash clouds that traveled hundreds of miles and deposited up to 1/4 inch of ash on nearby communities. These eruptions temporarily disrupted air travel, impacted visibility, and required residents to take precautions against falling ash.



Seismic activity is occurring, fueling Mount Spurr’s volcanic unrest and showing increased volcanic gas emissions. The current alert level for Mount Spurr is advisory with the color code being yellow meaning seismicity remains elevated and increased slightly compared to last week, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory.



“A sign that an eruption is becoming more imminent is that there’s increased seismic activity surrounding that area,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Parker Graber, the Weather Flight commander assigned to the 3rd Operations Support Squadron. “There’s also an increase in gas emissions from the volcano itself where we’ve got significant snow pack, so you’ll see the melting of the snow and the formation of almost a crater lake, indicating the presence of magma moving closer to the surface.”



While volcanic eruptions can vary in severity, ashfall is the most common hazard. It can affect daily life by reducing air quality, damaging vehicles and machinery, and contaminating water sources. Unlike the soft ash from a wildfire, volcanic ash is hard, abrasive, and does not dissolve in water. It consists of tiny rock, mineral, and glass particles that can pose health risks if inhaled or ingested, according to JBER’s Emergency Management Office.



"Based on the most recent eruptions, ashfall is the primary hazard of Alaska volcanoes to the JBER area,” said John Werner, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson’s Emergency Management Office chief. “Volcanic ash is made of tiny rock particles, and can damage vehicles and machinery and cause health issues."



The good news is that being prepared can minimize the impact of an ashfall event. Taking the right precautions before, during, and after an eruption can help protect your health, home, and family.



"Taking precautions before an eruption happens can help minimize the effects,” said Werner. “We urge people to have an emergency kit ready – there are many resources online for what to include. For an ashfall event, we also highly encourage plastic sheeting and tape to cover vents and ease cleanup."



Volcanic ash is formed during an explosive eruption, when molten rock breaks apart into tiny fragments and is carried into the air by the eruption column. These fine particles can remain suspended in the atmosphere for hours or even days before falling to the ground, often carried by the wind hundreds or even thousands of miles away from the eruption site, according to JBER’s Emergency Management Office.



Ashfall can reduce air quality and cause respiratory issues, especially for those with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It can irritate the eyes and skin, limit visibility, create hazardous road conditions and cloud water sources. Ash can also clog vehicle engines and HVAC systems, leading to potential damage.



While most ashfall events in Alaska have been minor, even a small amount of ash can be disruptive and long-lasting. Once ash settles, it can be resuspended by wind or human activity, continuing to affect air quality for weeks or even months, according to JBER’s Emergency Management Office.



The best way to protect yourself and your family from ashfall is to plan ahead. Having an emergency kit and a household plan will ensure you are ready for any disruptions.



Emergency Kit Checklist:



Two weeks of non-perishable food – Shelf-stable items that require little preparation.

Drinking water – Store at least 1.5 gallons per person per day in clean plastic containers.

N95 masks or other dust masks – Protects against inhaling fine ash particles.

Goggles – Prevents eye irritation from airborne ash.

First aid kit – Include extra prescription medications.

Plastic sheeting and tape – To cover windows, vents, and especially sensitive electronics (most electronics will be fine indoors).

Battery-powered radio – Essential for receiving emergency updates if power is out.

Flashlights and extra batteries – Ashfall can reduce visibility, and power outages are possible.

Spare air and oil filters for vehicles – Ash can quickly clog vehicle engines.

Cleaning supplies – Fine-particle filters for vacuums, brooms, and damp cloths for wiping surfaces.



Once an eruption occurs and ash begins falling, it is important to take immediate precautions to limit exposure. Stay indoors as much as possible to reduce exposure. Close all windows, doors, and vents to keep ash from entering your home. Turn off fans, air conditioning, and heating systems to maintain indoor air quality. Cover electronics and sensitive equipment with plastic sheets to prevent damage. If you must go outside, wear an N95 mask and goggles to protect your lungs and eyes. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. If pets go out, brush or vacuum them before letting them back inside.



Avoid driving unless necessary, as ash can reduce visibility and damage your engine. Drive slowly and cautiously, as ash-covered roads can be slippery, especially when wet. Use windshield wipers carefully, as dry ash can scratch glass. Check your air filter frequently.



Once the ashfall stops, cleanup can take days or even months, depending on the amount of ash deposited and weather conditions. Ash can be remobilized by wind and human activity, so continued caution is necessary. The following tips for the aftermath of a volcanic event are highly recommended:



Wear an N95 mask and goggles while cleaning to prevent irritation.

Vacuum surfaces instead of wiping to avoid scratches.

Lightly dampen ash before sweeping to reduce airborne particles.

Wash ash off vehicles with water rather than brushing to prevent damage.

Mow lawns when damp and bag clippings to keep ash from spreading.

Sign up for emergency alerts from local authorities for real-time updates here: https://www.muni.org/Departments/OEM/Prepared/pages/volcanicash.aspx.

Monitor air quality reports to track improvements.

Check with your local water utility for any concerns about drinking water safety.

Review emergency plans with your household to ensure everyone knows what to do.



Volcanic eruptions are unpredictable, but with the right preparations, you can reduce the impact on your family. By creating an emergency kit, securing your home, and staying informed, you’ll be ready to handle ashfall safely and effectively.



To view monitoring data and other information about Mount Spurr: https://avo.alaska.edu/volcano/spurr

Sign up for alerts from the Anchorage Office of Emergency Management by texting ANCHORAGE to 67283.

Refer to JBER’s natural disasters resources here: https://www.jber.jb.mil/Medical-and-Emergency-Services/Natural-Disasters/