Fort Gregg-Adams announces Defense Community Enclave Initiative

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Fort Gregg-Adams and local community leaders came together to discuss the establishment of an enclave which would allow public access to the on-post museums and, eventually, an indoor aquatic center and the potential for economic development.



“Today’s luncheon is a deliberate first step moving forward in the Defense Community Enclave project,” explained Col. Rich Bendelewski, U.S. Army Fort Gregg-Adams garrison commander.



The goal of the project is to enhance regional economic opportunities, foster partnerships across the local defense community and improve quality of life, which would benefit the community and improve the readiness of Soldiers.



The luncheon took place March 13 at the installation’s Ordnance Training Support Facility.



The Defense Community Enclave seeks to leverage the installation’s federal land designation, Virginia Economic Development Partnership Opportunity Zone status, and the installation’s museums to create a thriving hub of innovation, education and recreation.



Maj. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue, U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Gregg-Adams commanding general, emphasized the importance of collaboration in making the DCE a success.



“The DCE will allow us to build stronger collaborations with our local businesses, educational institutions and local communities to maximize the economic and social impact,” she said.



Other installations within the Army have done similar projects, she added.

As the U.S. Army’s third-largest training installation, Fort Gregg-Adams trains over 70,000 Soldiers annually, making it a significant economic engine.



This includes the U.S. Army Quartermaster Museum, the U.S. Army Ordnance Museum and the U.S. Army Women’s Museum, which showcase significant military history.



However, public access to these museums has been limited, because they are established within the installation’s fences.



To address this, Fort Gregg-Adams is enhancing public access by upgrading and moving the existing fence line to allow public access, with expected completion to be in June.



“By opening our museums to the public, we will not only preserve and share our military history but also foster a deeper connection between Fort Gregg-Adams and the local community,” Donahue said. “This initiative will help bridge the gap between military personnel and civilians while building lasting partnerships.”



The DCE initiative seeks to open the museums to the public and develop a state-of-the-art aquatic and rehabilitation center. The multi-use aquatic center would serve as use for military training, physical therapy for injured Soldiers, and community wellness programs. The center would also support competitive diving and recreational swimming, contributing to both military readiness and public health.



Through the DCE initiative the installation plans to integrate military and civilian interests, fostering a collaborative economic environment that supports shared growth and the development for Fort Gregg-Adams and the surrounding areas.



Moving forward, a series of meetings between both the military, local community and business leaders will take place over the next several months to culminate for the final enclave project to happen in late June, Bendelewski said.



Local leaders expressed enthusiasm about the project’s potential to serve as both an educational resource and a cultural landmark.



“This collaboration will strengthen our readiness not only through the military, but through all of us,” said Becky McDonough Capital Region Military Alliance of Virginia representative.





