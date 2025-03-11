WRAIR-AFRIMS hosts United States and Royal Thai Army Surgeons General in health security summit

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, U.S. Army Surgeon General, and Lt. Gen Kriengchai...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, U.S. Army Surgeon General, and Lt. Gen Kriengchai Prasongsukarn, Royal Thai Army Surgeon General, meet at the Royal Thai Army Medical Department Headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand to discuss expanding health diplomacy collaborations. (Edited by Ramiro Chavez) see less | View Image Page

On March 6 in Bangkok, Thailand, Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Medical Command, and Lt. Gen. Kriengchai Prasongsukarn, Royal Thai Army Surgeon General, met with leaders from the RTA Medical Department and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research–Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences.



The summit focused on reinforcing a long-standing partnership, advancing interoperability, and enhancing force health protection—objectives deemed critical as the Army prepares for Large Scale Combat Operations, where evacuation times may be prolonged.



Col. Matthew Levine, Director of WRAIR-AFRIMS, stated, “Our collaborative efforts with partners like the Royal Thai Army ensure that we remain ready to respond to health threats, safeguarding the wellbeing of forces across the Indo-Pacific.” He added that WRAIR-AFRIMS is “a critical, strategic asset for the Department of Defense.”



The partnership between WRAIR and AFRIMS dates back to 1959, when the nations united to address a regional cholera epidemic. For over six decades , the alliance has contributed to the development of vaccines for hepatitis, dengue fever, Japanese encephalitis, and HIV—with the RV144 vaccine being the first and only HIV vaccine to show partial efficacy in prevention. WRAIR-AFRIMS has also been vital in developing all U.S. FDA -approved antimalarials currently in use.



The summit provided an opportunity for the surgeons general to address shared challenges and develop bilateral solutions to enhance force health protection in future operational environments. Collaborative medical advances achieved through decades of knowledge sharing, capacity building, and enhanced interoperability among international military medical professionals and host nations continue to support global health initiatives and prepare for future battlefield challenges.