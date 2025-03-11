MWD handlers from DM work hand in hand with Secret Service

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. -- U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Julia Caccavo, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, recently completed a mission outside of DM that involved supporting the Secret Service in securing a visit by U.S. Vice President JD Vance on 12 March, 2025.



The mission focused on protecting Vance during a visit to ensure that there were no explosives or other threats to his safety or the safety of other government officials present.



Caccavo and MWD Silky secured the area and swept and scanned all locations and vehicles coming in and out of the area for any explosive threats, ensuring they were safe before Vance’s arrival.



“Silky and I worked 12-hour shifts every day, with some overlap from other teams, so that security was ensured 24/7,” said Caccavo.



MWDs like Silky have an extraordinary ability to detect odors, particularly explosives. This is something humans or even robots cannot replicate, Caccavo said.



“While we worked alongside the Secret Service, our dogs did what no one else could—identify the presence of explosives,” said Caccavo. “Their keen sense of smell is invaluable for ensuring the safety of the vice president and other government officials.”



Silky undergoes regular, rigorous training to keep her skills sharp. She trains both weekly and monthly, focusing on detecting a wide range of explosive odors.



Some training includes simulated scenarios, such as using training kits and search pits, to ensure Silky can still identify specific explosive materials. This constant training is critical, since it ensures she’s always ready to perform when called to action.



“A lot of people don’t fully understand the importance of what we do,” Caccavo said. “We often work behind the scenes, out of the public eye, and that can make our job seem less significant. Even if it’s not immediately visible to the public, the work we do is just as important as any other role in national defense.”



While many roles in national security remain out of sight, canine handlers play an essential part in keeping the country safe. Whether on a mission to protect VIPs or ensuring day-to-day safety, their efforts are invaluable to Air Force readiness and mission accomplishment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2025 Date Posted: 03.14.2025 15:26 Story ID: 492938 Location: US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWD handlers from DM work hand in hand with Secret Service, by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.