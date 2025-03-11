Fort Meade announces annual deer herd reduction measures

Courtesy Photo | Fort Meade will conduct a deer herd reduction between March 17 and March 20 as part of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fort Meade will conduct a deer herd reduction between March 17 and March 20 as part of an ongoing effort to manage the installation’s deer population. see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Fort Meade will conduct a deer herd reduction between March 17 and March 20 as part of an ongoing effort to manage the installation’s deer population.



The overpopulation of deer presents unique challenges to those who live and work at Fort Meade as well as the local herd, including increased deer-vehicle collisions, increased tick-population and tick-born disease exposure, damage to forest and habitat, as well as resource stress and greater hunger for deer within the local herd.



“Reducing the deer population allows the remaining population to thrive and helps ensure the overall health of the herd is strong,” said Matt Shaffer, Director of Public Works. “Unconstrained by natural predators’ deer will populate to the point of starvation – weakening the herd, exposing them to greater risk from disease, hunger and traffic accidents.”



This current effort marks the ninth time Fort Meade, in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, has used a cull to reduce herd size and increase herd health. Previous deer population control measures have provided more than 3,000 pounds of venison annually to Maryland Food Banks who serve the military population here.



Thermal -imaging cameras are used after dark to survey the deer population and come up with an estimate each year, she said. Despite a reduction of 100 deer in last year’s effort, this year’s survey and estimate saw the population of observed animals grow by 17 observable deer and a total estimate of 243 deer now, as opposed to the estimate of 221 last year. These numbers were then reviewed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources who issued a permit to allow the reduction of the herd by a specific number.



The actual reduction is conducted by two USDA teams that operate over a four-night period, said Adkins. One team has two USDA members stationed at predetermined locations and one roving team comprised of three USDA members accompanied by a DES Officer and an Animal Control officer. It is done at night because that is when deer are most active and the chance of public interaction at night is minimized.



Officials emphasize that the effort is conducted under strict guidelines to ensure safety and effectiveness, with the goal of maintaining a balanced ecosystem and reducing risks to both the community and the deer population.