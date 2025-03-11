Air Force begins service-wide lodging updates to improve guest experience 

The Air Force is improving lodging facilities across the enterprise to better serve Airmen, Guardians and their families.



The Air Force Services Center team that manages more than 27,000 rooms at 89 Air Force Inns across the globe will roll out the changes over the course of the next few years.



The improvements, which are based on customer feedback, include expanding temporary lodging facility room inventory for pet accommodation, upgrading to king-size beds and installing keyless entry door locks.



“An Air Force Inn is often the first and last impression Airmen, Guardians and families have at an installation,” said Janae Sergio, chief of Air Force Lodging at AFSVC. “We strive to remain innovative by taking into account how our operations affect the quality of life and mental health of those who are already experiencing the stress of a permanent change of station move or time away from home to support the mission.”



Because pets play a key role in quality of life, accommodating service members who own pets was “a no brainer,” said April Howell, AFSVC Lodging Resources and Requirements Branch chief. “It also aligns with the recent Department of Defense policy change that will reimburse members traveling with pets.”



“Certain requirements have to be met – such as first floor rooms in the same vicinity and adjacent to an exit door with close proximity to a pet relief area – but we’re pleased to be able to offer this for our guests,” Sergio said.



The king-size bed upgrades are based on feedback from guests who “are on the taller side and outright uncomfortable in standard full-size beds,” Howell said.



The third initiative, door lock upgrades, is in keeping with industry trends to allow guests keyless entry into their accommodations.



“Not only will this be more convenient for our guests and staff, but it will also improve security by better tracking room entries,” she said.



All Department of the Air Force lodging locations are expected to be fitted with the new locks by mid-2025, Sergio said.



The Air Force Inns team started the upgrade process recently at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina.



Lodging guests are encouraged to keep their recommendations and feedback coming by using the comment card system provided upon check in at all locations.

For more information about DAF lodging and to make reservations, go to https://af.dodlodging.net/.

