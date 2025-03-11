DAF announces 2024 Innkeeper Award winners

The Department of the Air Force announced Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, and Lajes Field, Azores, as the 2024 Air Force Innkeeper Award winners April 4, for best lodging operations in the large and small categories, respectively.



“The winning installations exhibited an inclusive and united family environment,” said Diana Yelder, Air Force Services Center Lodging Operations Branch chief and large operations evaluator. “They took great pride by showcasing their departments and their responsibilities. Commander involvement was also evident in supporting lodging official and social events and facilities were impeccable inside and out.”



Each year, AFSVC sends out an evaluation team of lodging experts to get a close-up look at the operations of the top four nominees in each category. Once on site, the team members evaluate customer service, housekeeping, financial status, management and related support activities to determine the winners.



“All of the nominated bases consistently exhibited a friendly and customer-focused demeaner and showed pride in ownership of their facilities,” said Janae Sergio, chief of Air Force Lodging at AFSVC.



The lodging experts also select one individual nominee from each of the finalist bases who exemplifies the highest standards of professionalism, attitude, customer service and job knowledge from each visited installation for the prestigious Innkeeper Travelers' Award.



This year’s Innkeeper Travelers' Award nominees are:



Large Category:

Brandon Corazzini, Davis Monthan AFB, Arizona

Ron Holland, Scott AFB

Sabrina Muchinson, Hurlburt Field, Florida

Ransom Tolar, Kadena Air Base, Japan



Small Category:

Ladylyne Untalan Altes, Holloman AFB, New Mexico

Robert Gaskins, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida

​Sonia Lima, Lajes Field AB

Maria Reynolds, Fairchild AFB, Washington



“Our Air Force Lodging teams provide the first and last impression for Airmen, Guardians and families at installations,” Sergio said. “They really go the extra mile for all patrons to ensure their quality of life is maintained while they’re in PCS transition or are away from family for an extended period of time.”



AFSVC leaders will announce the Travelers’ Award winners and present the Innkeeper trophies to the winning installations during lodging manager leadership training April 23-25, at Little Rock AFB, Arkansas.

