Interior designer set for third deployment in a year

REDSTONE ARSENAL – Each year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) deploys hundreds of its trained personnel across the United States and its territories to respond to emergencies and natural disasters.



In less than a year, an interior designer with the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville (Huntsville Center) has deployed twice in 2024 to aid in disaster response and recovery.



When she packs her bags for California in April, she will have notched her third deployment.



Angela Copeland-Humlicek, Huntsville Center interior designer, deployed to Hawaii for more than three weeks last summer to assist with wildfire debris recovery.



In November, she deployed to Georgia for Hurricane Helene debris recovery. In April, she’s off to California to support recovery from the Palisades wildfire that destroyed large areas of Los Angeles’ suburbs.

Copeland-Humlicek said the reason she raises her hand to deploy is simple.



“I’ve always had a desire to help people in need,” she said.



“These disasters are tough on people and having a smile and willingness to help is so important when people are at their most vulnerable.”



As an interior designer the Center’s Engineering Directorate, she supports the administrative office furniture program by providing stakeholders with furniture design and layout, electrical and data coordination, and furniture procurement.



Copeland-Humlicek’s deployments have mostly been to monitor temporary disposal sites – collection points for debris resulting from natural or manmade disasters. Environmental issues are significant for debris management operations. Issues associated with debris reduction include ensuring the proper disposal d hazardous and toxic wastes.



However, Copeland-Humlicek said when she deploys for disaster relief, she steps in to do whatever the mission calls for.



“You never know day-to-day what you will be doing or where you will be needed, so each day becomes an adventure,” she said. “The needs change daily, and being willing to help where needed is key.”



Copeland-Humlicek said deployed USACE personnel work 12-hour days, seven days a week, so mentally preparing for the work helps.



“Having a positive attitude and a willingness to be flexible is key to success on these missions,” Copeland-Humlicek said.



“I’ve been in the middle of a cotton field in the dead of winter standing on a scissor lift calling for debris loads. I’ve monitored excavators working in burn zones in the sun all day,” she said.



Charles Carson, Huntsville Center emergency manager, said from March 2024 to March 2025, Huntsville Center deployed 22 personnel supporting FEMA via the USACE Emergency Support Function #3 (ESF#3) missions.



Under the National Response Framework (NRF) and authorities of the Stafford Act, USACE works under the direction of Federal Emergency Management Agency as a member of the federal team to support state and local governments in responding to major disasters. The NRF defines 15 Emergency Support Functions (ESF’s) with each having a designated Coordinating Agency.



As the coordinating and primary agency for Emergency Support Function #3 – Public Works and Engineering; USACE is responsible for coordinating and executing several missions in the post-disaster environment focusing on infrastructure assessment, technical assistance and water/wastewater response, temporary emergency power generation, temporary roofing and housing, and debris management.



Carson said it’s unusual for someone to volunteer to deploy for disaster relief more than once a year and he feels Copeland-Humlicek’s willingness to volunteer is akin to an athlete wanting to compete.

“It is a feeling of euphoria or well-being that some people experience after engaging in intense or prolonged physical activity, such as running,” Carson said.



“Despite the 12-hour days, seven days a week, 30 days at a time, her fondest recollections should be the gratitude of the people they assisted during the disaster response.”



Copeland-Humlicek agrees with Carson, saying each deployment comes with people affected by disaster showing appreciation for the work the disaster recovery team does to bring normalcy back to their lives.



“On my deployment to Maui, we had a lady who had lost her house to the fire show up at the hotel we were staying at every morning and every evening to hug us on our way in to work at 5:30 a.m. and on the way back to the hotel at 6 p.m.,” she said.



“Moments like that reinforce why we leave our families and all the comforts of home to help.”



Copeland-Humlicek said having the support of her family also plays a big factor in her volunteering as does the camaraderie of the team at the disaster sites.



“I really try to work to accommodate the deployments and am thankful for my husband who is understanding and supports my work,” she said.



“You become friends with the people you deploy with, and I really feel a sense of comradery and family while on these deployments.”

