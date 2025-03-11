More Than a Story: A Commander Connects Through Reading

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – All eyes were on Lt. Col. Ryan Price, 460th Civil Engineer Squadron, commander, Buckley Space Force Base, as he entered an operating environment far from his usual. Gone were the mission statements and military emblems on the walls. In their place, colorful art projects and whimsical images starkly contrast the traditional call to attention when he enters a room. However, this wouldn't distract him from his mission, sharing the joy of reading with his son's elementary class at Altitude Elementary in Aurora, Colorado, March 11, 2025.



Lt. Col. Price, among many others from Buckley, participated in Read Across America this month, traveling to various schools in the Aurora and Cherry Creek districts. This annual program, launched by the National Education Association in 1998, seeks to instill a lifelong passion for reading in children. Held near the birthday of beloved children's author Dr. Seuss, the event encourages adults nationwide to read to young students.



Price engaged the class with a reading of books selected by his son, Liam. He used this opportunity to connect with Liam and his classmates, seamlessly weaving in the importance of education and fielding questions about the United States Air and Space Forces. However, his cheerful demeanor couldn't mask his deep pride as both father and ambassador in uniform.

"I hope my son was as proud as I was to be able to read to him," said Price. "You don't always get opportunities like that to be able to focus on some of the things that really matter."



Price also spoke to the children about the Space Force and answered some of their questions.

"It's always great to see what they know about some of the career fields or the opportunities that are out there. As someone who lives in the area, they see the F-16 and the radomes, and it's a great opportunity to explain why or what we're doing here," Price continued, "so they can tell their friends and family what Buckley contributes to the community."



Lt. Col. Price emphasized the importance of those in uniform, showing a presence in the community. "Whether you're in the military or a civilian, how we all come to play and contribute to the mission with those STEM backgrounds, this is a great opportunity to share that with our youth because they are the future."



Among the group of children sat Price's son, proudly watching as his father held the room's attention. To Liam, this wasn't just a story; it was a shared moment, a memory etched in time, linking the magic of reading with a father's love for his family and country.



"My dad reads to me at home," said Liam. "Today, he came to my class and read to me and everyone. It was pretty cool. I like when I see him at school. He wears his uniform because he's in the military, and I'm proud he’s my dad."



As the story concluded, and the students clapped for their classmate's father, one thing was sure: Lt. Col. Ryan Price, 460th CES commander, had made his son's elementary class excited about reading, proving that not all missions are achieved with airpower and satellites, but with a bit of imagination and a good book.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2025 Date Posted: 03.14.2025 13:06 Story ID: 492896 Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, More Than a Story: A Commander Connects Through Reading, by TSgt Jordan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.