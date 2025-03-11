Travis Air Force Base expands aircraft maintenance training with virtual reality

Photo By Brian Collett | Samuel Moore, right, Mass Virtual solutions engineer manager, introduces U.S. Airmen...... read more read more Photo By Brian Collett | Samuel Moore, right, Mass Virtual solutions engineer manager, introduces U.S. Airmen to the virtual reality program at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 28, 2025. This technology helps Airmen build proficiency by allowing them to train without relying on aircraft availability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – The 60th Maintenance Operations Training Flight, in collaboration with Air Mobility Command A4 Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection Directorate and Mass Virtual, has developed virtual reality products to enhance Airmen’s maintenance capabilities. During a four-week operation, equipment ranging from ground support vehicles to C-17 Globemaster III and KC-46A Pegasus were scanned inside and out at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 1-28, 2025.



The purpose of this program is to address common challenges faced by maintenance units which is limited aircraft availability due to real-world training demands or a lack of assigned aircraft. Implementing VR technology enables maintainers to practice critical tasks virtually on the C-17, the C-5M Super Galaxy and the KC-46A aircraft, providing hands-on training in a controlled environment. The VR program includes modules covering essential procedures such as auxiliary power unit operation, harness and lanyard usage and cockpit engineering panel training.



“Receiving this VR equipment is critical for our training abilities as a reserve C-5 maintenance unit,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ruben Gonzales, 349th Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader. “VR capabilities allow us to train our members on critical tasks, even when aircraft are unavailable during unit training assembly weekends.”



One major benefit of this training is the ability for multiple Airmen to train simultaneously in a closely monitored setting, increasing training efficiency while minimizing errors. The six new VR modules focus on key maintenance areas such as flight line hazards, aircraft structures and flight control systems, providing continuity in training for Airmen at different bases.



“One of the biggest factors in training is repetition, especially for aircraft with limited availability,” said Caroline Aldis, Mass Virtual lead 3D reality generalist. “With VR, we can train multiple Airmen on aircraft maintenance without the risk of damaging actual aircraft. This allows them to practice gear swings and heavy maintenance tasks in a realistic but controlled environment.”



Tech. Sgt. Justin Brewer, 60th Maintenance Operations Training Flight C-17 training element noncommissioned officer in charge, emphasized the VR initiative has already yielded significant results, including a 45% reduction in classroom training requirements, a 50% reduction in aircraft needed for maintenance training, and a 72% decrease in overall training time. As the Air Force continues to streamline its training programs, VR can play a key role in increasing accessibility and enhancing training value for Airmen across the force.