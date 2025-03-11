Innovative operational medicine system poised to transform EXMED capabilities

Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) recently hosted the Operational Medicine Health Informatics Advisory Group (OPMHAG) for Fleet, Navy Medicine, and Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems (JOMIS) program leaders who showcased an innovative operational medicine system poised to transform Expeditionary Medicine (EXMED) capabilities and enhance the effectiveness of medical forces.



The Operational Medicine Care Delivery Platform (OpMed CDP), a key element of the JOMIS program, delivers a complementary, interoperable tools that support care delivery, coordination, and medical situational awareness across the operational continuum of care. Integrated with Operational Medicine Data Services (OMDS) and in connection with MHS GENESIS, the platform enables data availability and command awareness, addressing the unique challenges of delivering care in an operational environment.



"We need a system that is easy to use, even in high-stress environments," said Cmdr. John de Geus, chief health informatics officer for the Medical Resources, Plans and Policy Division of the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations. "OpMed CDP provides a seamless and integrated ecosystem that enhances patient care, from point of injury to Role 3 facilities."



The platform aims to facilitate efficient and accurate documentation of care provided at Role 1 and Role 2 patient care, including damage control resuscitation, damage control surgery, and patient stabilization. By enhancing communication among medical assets in connected and disconnected environments, OpMed CDP and the JOMIS ecosystem will ensure timely access to critical patient records, provide state-of-the-art clinical decision support, and deliver effective triage and treatment in combat in maritime and field environments.



"OpMed CDP represents a significant leap forward in our EXMED capabilities, enabling our teams to deliver more effective and efficient care in the most challenging environments," said Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, NMFP commander. "By enhancing patient outcomes and facilitating seamless communication among our medical personnel, we are ultimately enhancing our ability to save lives and achieve our mission objectives."



The JOMIS program continues to develop several innovative solutions including the Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit Joint (BATDOK-J), a hardware tool that enables first responders to document patient care at the point of injury and during en-route care. Integrated routine trauma, environmental and occupational health, preventive medicine, and logistics capabilities are also part of the OpMed CDP suite, providing operational medical forces with the tools they need to manage force readiness, deliver evidence-based care, and stabilize patients in combat and pre-hospital environments. Additionally, the MHS GENESIS-Theater (MHSG-T) Electronic Healthcare Record (EHR) solution enables health care delivery and documentation of care to all categories of patients at Role 3 facilities, supporting effective triage and treatment in combat or field hospital environments.



OpMed CDP and the JOMIS program emphasizes the importance of data-driven decision making in operational medicine.



"Data saves lives," said de Geus, who is also the director of health informatics at the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. "We want to promote data to combatant commanders for dynamic decisions, such as repositioning medivac capabilities, and blood supply.



By leveraging technology and data analytics, OpMed CDP and the JOMIS program has the potential to transform the way the Department of Defense approaches operational medicine.



"The OpMed CDP is a testament to Navy Medicine’s commitment to leveraging technology as a catalyst for innovation and excellence in operational medicine," Valdes said. "As we continue to advance this capability, I am confident that it will yield enduring impact on the quality of care we provide to our warfighters, ultimately enhancing readiness and survivability. I look forward to the positive outcomes it will bring to our EXMED teams."



The JOMIS program and its suite of solutions is a cohesive ecosystem that connects operations across the spectrum of military operations, through distributed maritime operational (DMO) environments, and into medical treatment facilities around the globe. For end-users, the emerging, technology will reinforce readiness, improve patient care coordination in theater and beyond, and deliver the highest-quality health care possible.



NMFP provides oversight for 10 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC), on the West Coast and Pacific Rim that train, man, and equip medical forces, primarily in military treatment facilities. Globally, NMFP oversees eight research laboratories that deliver research expertise in support of warfighter health and readiness. Additionally, NMFP manages the Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center (NEMWDC), which plays a critical role in preparing medical teams for expeditionary and operational environments.

