BAMC bids farewell to Blash, welcomes Miller during change of responsibility

Photo By Jason W. Edwards | Command Sgt. Maj. Jan “Eddy” Miller leads Team BAMC in the singing of the Army...... read more read more Photo By Jason W. Edwards | Command Sgt. Maj. Jan “Eddy” Miller leads Team BAMC in the singing of the Army Song during a change of responsibility ceremony at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 13, 2025. Miller assumed responsibility from BAMC’s outgoing command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Major Dedraf Blash. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, March 14, 2025 -- Brooke Army Medical Center recognized two senior enlisted leaders during a change of responsibility ceremony March 13.



Command Sgt. Maj. Dedraf Blash has been the BAMC command sergeant major since May 2024. Command Sgt. Maj. Jan “Eddy” Miller served as the Command Sergeant Major at Winn Army Community Hospital in Fort Stewart, Georgia, before joining Team BAMC.



“Today we bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Blash, really an exceptional leader, a true friend, and my battle buddy for almost the last year.” said Army Col. Mark E. Stackle, BAMC commander. “Sgt. Maj. Blash, your tenure here has really been nothing short of exemplary. From the moment you arrived, you brought energy, vision, and a steadfast commitment to excellence that really has helped propel our organization to the next level.”



The commander spoke about Blash’s leadership, highlighting some of the organization’s accomplishments during her stint as BAMC’s senior enlisted advisor including improvements in surgical care and medical training, the success of BAMC’s recent joint commission survey, Army and Air Force integration, and the execution of the Army Best Medic competition.



“Your leadership really has helped propel BAMC's role as the Department of Defense's flagship medical center to the next level,” Stackle said.



Stackle highlighted Blash’s ability to build partnerships across Joint Base San Antonio and throughout the city of San Antonio. He also praised Blash for leading by example.



“You're not reluctant to roll up your own sleeves, go down to a busy emergency department, and serve as a combat medic, taking care of some of the most complex patients,” he said. “That kind of leadership, I think is something that we could all be inspired by. Your leadership has really made an indelible mark on BAMC.”



Blash reflected on her time at BAMC.



“As I stand before you today, I can't help but reflect on the journey that has brought us here,” Blash said. “The countless memories, the laughter, even the challenges we faced together. But as with all things in life, time doesn't stop for anyone. It keeps moving. And today, it led us to this moment. The saying, ‘time waits for no one,’ is more than just a reminder of how quickly life moves.”



She also thanked Stackle for his mentorship and support.



“Col. Stackle, thank you for being an awesome brother-in-arms,” she said. “The love and the mentorship and the guidance that you and Melinda have given me will stay with me forever.”



Blash concluded by telling Miller that BAMC is a “unique place.”



“You have inherited the hardest working, most dedicated team in military medicine,” said the outgoing command sergeant major.



Stackle also welcomed Miller and his family to Team BAMC.



“I have no doubt that under your leadership BAMC is going to continue to thrive as the hallmark, the pinnacle medical center of military medicine,” Stackle told Miller. “BAMC is a pretty amazing place. The mission is critical, especially as you look around what's happening in our world today. The pace you will find is relentless. There aren’t any boring days here at Brook Army Medical Center, but I will tell you the people are exceptional.”



“First and foremost, I want to thank God for having blessed me with this awesome opportunity to serve with the best medical team in the military,” Miller said. “I am beyond humbled and honored to get to serve with my new extended family and get to do some awesome things with some awesome people.”



He thanked his family for their love and support.



“Military life is hard and stressful, and it will often test your faith, resilience, and it will break you if you let it,” Miller said. “They keep me grounded. I'm grounded, humbled, and focused on God, family, and country.”



The incoming command sergeant major said he was excited to work along Stackle and the rest of the team.



“This is a huge building with a huge legacy, and I'm sure with the great Americans that make up Team BAMC, we'll keep that legacy moving forward,” Miller said.