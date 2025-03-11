NMR&D Discusses Strategies and Research for Warfighter Readiness at 2025 Strategic Planning Meeting

SILVER SPRING, Md. – Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) hosted Navy Medicine Research & Development (NMR&D) leadership for their 2025 Strategic Planning Meeting on Mar. 10-11.



Commanding officers, executive officers, senior enlisted leaders and science and technical directors attended the meeting virtually from commands across the globe, representing NMR&D’s eight commands: NMRC, Naval Health Research Center (NHRC), Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) Dayton, NAMRU EURAFCENT, NAMRU INDO PACIFIC, NAMRU San Antonio and NAMRU SOUTH.



The annual Strategic Planning Meeting is a touchpoint for NMR&D to appraise the accomplishments of the commands individually and collectively.



“For me, this was an opportunity to step back from the day-to-day operations and discuss how we support Naval and Joint warfighters in the Indo Pacific,” said Capt. Nicholas Martin, commanding officer for NAMRU INDO PACIFIC, “and see how our colleagues across NMR&D are doing the same.”



NAMRU INDO PACIFIC is one of three OCONUS-based research commands within NMR&D. These commands conduct surveillance and treatment development for disease vectors in areas of strategic importance for the U.S. military, to protect service members from illness that could impair their ability to accomplish the DoD mission.



Leadership from the Defense Health Agency (DHA) Research and Engineering (R&E) attended the first day of the meeting, to explore areas of alignment between NMR&D and DHA objectives.



“We were fortunate to have leadership from DHA R&E attending on-site and virtually,” said Dr. Jill Phan, science director for NMRC, “keeping us in lock step for our common goal of ensuring the health and medical readiness of service members and their families across the Joint Force.”



“For the first time, NMR&D COs, XOs and science directors had an opportunity to hear from DHA R&E leadership and portfolio managers,” added Capt. Franca Jones, commander, NMRC, “who described DHA’s research priorities in support of Joint force health and readiness. This exchange will enable NMR&D to better focus and conduct research with high impact to the Joint force and their families.”



Collaboration across the commands at the meeting also focused on the future operational needs of the U.S. warfighter, and potential new directions of research and development efforts to support Navy Medicine, the Fleet and the DoD.



“This year’s planning meeting provided time to discuss the critical R&D core capabilities across eight NMR&D Commands to ensure we remain aligned to Navy Medicine and the Joint Force needs today and in the future,” Phan added.



This iteration of the strategic planning meeting was held virtually, allowing commands to hold discussions while maintaining leadership presences on the ground across NMR&D’s broad geographic scope of laboratories.



“Navy Medicine R&D is operating as a very cohesive unit under the current leadership at NMRC,” observed Capt. William Howard, Commanding officer for NAMRU Dayton. “Having the opportunity to showcase the military relevance of the research performed at NAMRU Dayton, along with getting updates on what our sister labs are doing, is always worthwhile.”



Headquartered out of right-Patterson Air Force Base, NAMRU Dayton operates two laboratories that investigate environmental health effects and aerospace medicine concerns that impact service members’ ability to perform their duties in environments unique to naval operations.



NMR&D is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences.



For 250 years, Navy Medicine, represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian healthcare professionals, has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea and ashore.

