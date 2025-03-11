Photo By Keith Goodsell | NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (March. 13, 2025) Rear Adm. Joseph Cahill, commander, Naval...... read more read more Photo By Keith Goodsell | NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (March. 13, 2025) Rear Adm. Joseph Cahill, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (COMNAVSURFLANT), give remarks to junior Surface Warfare Officers from various warships stationed at Naval Station Norfolk, Va., during the COMNAVSURFLANT 2025 Surface Junior Officer Summit (SJOS) at the Mariner Skills Training Center Atlantic on Naval Station Norfolk, March 13. SJOS is an annual event hosted by COMNAVSURFLANT, fostering discussion on a wide range of topics impacting the surface warfare community. (U.S. Navy photo by Keith A. Goodsell) see less | View Image Page

Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic hosted the 2025 Surface Junior Officer Summit (SJOS) on March 13 at the Mariner Skills Training Center Atlantic, providing junior Surface Warfare Officers (SWOs) with a valuable opportunity to enhance their leadership skills, connect with senior Navy leaders, and prepare for future challenges.



The event featured keynote addresses, panel discussions, and networking sessions designed to support the professional growth and development of junior officers across the fleet.



Rear Adm. Joe Cahill, commander of Naval Surface Force Atlantic, opened the summit with a keynote address that set the tone for the day. He emphasized the importance of the forum as a place for learning, sharing experiences, and strengthening relationships that help junior officers excel.



“This event gives our junior officers a chance to step away from their warships and take an important moment for reflection, learning, and growth as leaders,” said Cahill. “That growth is critical to our mission—being ready on arrival, fighting, and winning in combat operations at sea. I want you to have conversations about the successes your peers are achieving so you can return to your commands and amplify them. And I want you to share the good leadership practices you’re putting into action.”



Cahill also underscored the vital role junior officers play in the Navy’s global operations, recognizing their leadership and dedication.



“You are leading today,” he said. “You are executing conventional deterrence operations every single day. You’re ready to fight, win, and answer the nation’s call—that’s a big deal.”



The summit’s first session, titled Waypoints, featured a diverse panel of speakers who shared insights into leadership, career progression, and overcoming challenges in the Navy.



Following a networking break, a panel of former division officers discussed the qualities of successful leaders and the importance of building high-performing teams. Panelists shared personal experiences and offered practical advice on stepping into leadership roles and managing greater responsibilities.



Trent Hone, a respected military historian and leadership expert, delivered a keynote address on the evolving nature of surface warfare and the role of historical perspective in shaping today’s Navy leaders.



Other sessions throughout the day focused on operational readiness, the challenges of transitioning into deployment and combat preparation, and an interactive discussion with senior enlisted leaders. These conversations emphasized the crucial relationship between junior officers and enlisted Sailors in building cohesive and effective teams.

The summit concluded with Cahill’s closing remarks, in which he reflected on the day’s discussions and reinforced the impact junior officers have on the future of the Navy. He highlighted that the leadership skills, relationships, and knowledge gained at the summit would directly contribute to the fleet’s success for years to come.



Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic is responsible for manning, training, and equipping assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable and combat-ready force to support U.S. national interests. The SURFLANT force consists of more than 70 warships and 34 shore commands.