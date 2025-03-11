Engineering Excellence: Engineers with ONR Ties Elected to Renowned Scientific Academy

Courtesy Photo | Dr. Marcelo Garcia, professor of civil and environmental engineering and the M.T....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dr. Marcelo Garcia, professor of civil and environmental engineering and the M.T. Geoffrey Yeh Endowed Chair in Civil Engineering, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Garcia is one of three engineers with ties to the Office of Naval Research who have been elected to the prestigious National Academy of Engineering (NAE) Class of 2025. NAE members are among the world’s most accomplished engineers from business, academia and government. (Photo: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign) see less | View Image Page

Three esteemed engineers with ties to the Office of Naval Research (ONR) have been elected to the prestigious National Academy of Engineering (NAE) Class of 2025. NAE members are among the world’s most accomplished engineers from business, academia and government.



“On behalf of the Office of Naval Research, I’m proud to extend my sincerest congratulations to these new members of the National Academy of Engineering,” said Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Kurt Rothenhaus. “Not only have these accomplished engineering professionals supported and conducted valuable naval-relevant research, they’re also enhancing the strength and prosperity of our nation by serving as ambassadors of excellence in their profession.”



The NAE Class of 2025 includes:



1. Dr. Marcelo Garcia, professor of civil and environmental engineering and the M.T. Geoffrey Yeh Endowed Chair in Civil Engineering, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.



A former ONR principal investigator, Garcia was selected for research on sediment transport and river and marine morphodynamics, and for advancing hydraulics and sedimentation engineering. He is also one of the world’s foremost experts in water resources engineering.



2. Dr. Richard Spinrad, professor emeritus, Oregon State University. A former ONR program officer, he was elected for leadership in the development and execution of national and international programs in ocean science and technology.



From 2021 to 2025, Spinrad served as the 11th Administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, while also concurrently serving as Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere.



3. Dr. Robert Weller, senior scientist, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Currently an ONR principal investigator, Weller was elected for contributions to the theory, observation and instrumentation of the upper ocean and air-sea interface.



Election to the NAE is among the highest professional distinctions for engineers. Academy membership honors those who have made outstanding contributions in at least one of the following categories: “engineering practice, research, or education”; “pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, major advancements in traditional fields of engineering or development/implementation of innovative approaches to engineering education”; or “engineering leadership of one or more major endeavors."



“Drs. Garcia, Spinrad and Weller truly exemplify the qualities that make NAE members some of the most respected individuals in the engineering community,” said Dr. Tom Drake, head of ONR’s Ocean Battlespace Sensing Department. “The Office of Naval Research is proud of its partnerships with past and present NAE members and we look forward to cultivating even stronger relationships with future members.”



Founded in 1964, the NAE provides independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation, offering leadership and insights for a complex world. Elected by their peers, the ballot for this class was set in December and the final vote took place in January.



New NAE members will be formally inducted Oct. 5 at the NAE’s annual meeting in Washington, D.C. Learn more about the NAE Class of 2025 at https://www.nae.edu/331605/NAENewClass2025.



Warren Duffie Jr. is a contractor for ONR Corporate Strategic Communications.