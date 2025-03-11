Command and General Staff School Instructor first to receive Master Army Instructor Badge

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Jerry Drew answers questions during the Master Instructor Selection Board,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Jerry Drew answers questions during the Master Instructor Selection Board, the final piece of the Master Army Instructor Badge process March 7, 2025, at Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Following questioning, the MISB recommended Drew to become the first Command and General Staff College Instructor to receive the MAIB. see less | View Image Page

Lt. Col. Jerry Drew has become the first instructor at the Command and General Staff College to receive the Master Army Instructor Badge.



This achievement is shared by only 178 other instructors across the Army.



Drew was awarded the badge on March 7 after completing the final step, which is an interview with a Master Instructor Selection Board comprised of five leaders from across the Command and General Staff College.



An instructor in the CGSC’s Department of Joint Interagency, and Multinational Operations, Drew also supports the Advanced Operations Course and manages the college’s two space electives.



“Engaging with the students is very meaningful for me. I get to see them grow into a more professionally capable version of themselves,” Drew said. “They go from tactically-focused company grade officers to junior field-grade officers with a deep appreciation for the operational and strategic levels of war – concepts that most of the students hardly knew existed before they got here.”



Col. David A. Norris, Director, Command and General Staff School, served as President of the MISB.



“Great faculty, like Lt. Col. Jerry Drew, are the lifeblood of the Command and General Staff College.,” he said. “As our newest Master Instructor, Lt. Col. Drew is an influential academic leader who will drive excellence at the enterprise level. He is an example for all of to emulate.”



Drew stated he feels an obligation to make students better officers who are able to adapt to the “complex and uncertain world”.



“Duty is all-encompassing,” he said. “I think when you take a sincere approach to that idea, the students pick up on the sincerity, and they may gain a slightly different appreciation for their own concepts of duty.”



The Army Faculty and Development Recognition program is voluntary and open to both uniformed and civilian instructors, provided they meet the instructor recognition requirements outlined in TRADOC Regulation 600-21.



The MAIB is the highest level in the tiered program.



Each level is achieved by meeting the specific instructor competencies with performance outcomes.



Instructors are evaluated by others and themselves through the use of various instruments, which identify strengths and weaknesses, classroom performance, areas to improve, and more.



Drew said the process was valuable for his professional development, made him a better instructor and more competent lesson author.



In addition to being the first instructor from CGSC to receive the distinction, he is also the first instructor within the Army University, which includes CGSC, Army Management Staff College, Warrant Officer Career College, and Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation.



Qualification Standards

The Basic Army Instructor Badge requires 80 hours of primary instructor time; two instructional observations by a qualified observer; two self-assessments; four peer observations.



The Senior Army Instructor Badge requires 200 additional hours of primary instructor time (280 hours total); completion of a course developer or course author course; a course re-write IAW TR 600-21 standards; three instructional observations by a qualified observer; three self-assessments; three peer observations.



The Master Army Instructor Badge requires 200 additional hours of primary instructor time (480 hours total); three instructional observations by a qualified observer; three self-assessments; four peer observations; recommendation by Master Instructor Selection Board (MISB)

All levels also require a passing score on the ACFT if the candidate is active-duty military.



Complete instructor recognition requirements can be found here: https://adminpubs.tradoc.army.mil/regulations/TR600-21.pdf.