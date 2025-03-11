Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diving Officer (DV) Insignia

    Diving Officer (DV) Insignia

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    Diving Officer (DV) is a gold metal insignia with two upright seahorses facing a diving helmet, and two tridents projecting upward and canted outward form the diving helmets cover. A double carrick bend superimposed on the breast plate.

    This work, Diving Officer (DV) Insignia, by Willie Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

