Diving Officer (DV) Insignia

Photo By Willie Kendrick | Diving Officer (DV) is a gold metal insignia with two upright seahorses facing a diving helmet, and two tridents projecting upward and canted outward form the diving helmets cover. A double carrick bend superimposed on the breast plate. see less | View Image Page