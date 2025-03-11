Staff in the Spotlight – Interior Communications Electrician First Class Jomo Terry

Meet Interior Communications Electrician First Class (IC1) Jomo Terry, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, the Navy’s only boot camp.



Hailing from Staten Island, New York, Terry began his journey in the Navy 14 years ago, driven by a desire for a change of scenery.



“After high school, I really didn’t have a plan,” Terry says. “A friend of mine had just passed away, and I realized I was headed down the wrong path. I knew I didn’t want to stay in New York, so I applied to a few colleges out of state. When I wasn’t accepted, I decided to talk to one of the recruiters who used to visit my school. He was a really good guy and would tell me lots of sea stories that kind of hooked me on the idea of becoming a Sailor. It was a chance to get away from where I was and try something new.”



Prior to arriving at RTC, Terry was stationed on USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), USS New Orleans (LPD 18), and at ACU-4 in Norfolk, Virginia. Terry’s primary duties as an RDC include transforming young men and women into smartly disciplined, physically fit, and basically trained Sailors. He has graduated seven divisions and approximately 616 recruits. In his current role, he serves as the Leading Petty Officer of Battle Stations 21, a crucible event that recruits must complete to graduate.



Terry’s success at RTC can be attributed to his mother, who he credits with developing his never-give-up attitude.



“My mother would always say that you don’t have to be the smartest to be the best person for the job,” he says. “Your intentions matter, and just because you fail doesn’t mean you should stop trying. As long as you’re genuine, approach every situation with good intentions, and try to correct your mistakes in the moment, things will usually work out. What I’ve learned is that as long as you work hard and strive to help others, people will be more willing to support you as you pursue your goals.”



Although Terry has achieved many of his goals at RTC, his responsibilities come with challenges.



“My job as an RDC is to ensure recruits become the best versions of themselves,” Terry says. “To achieve that, I motivate them by applying pressure. There’s always a moment of tension during training that can be challenging for both me and the recruits, as my expectations often surpass what they see as the limit of their ability. Of course, seeing them eventually realize their potential and having the opportunity to influence the direction of their futures in the Navy is something I take pride in. I’m not perfect, and I’ve faced failures too, but sharing these experiences has made it easier to encourage recruits and help them understand they can improve.”



Much of Terry’s drive to shape the future of the Navy is deeply rooted in his desire to influence the next generation of Sailors.



“There’s a strong sense of community, camaraderie, and respect for authority that is essential to uphold,” he says. “Everyone you interact with and every command you go to, you’re receiving information that has been passed down through all the generations before you. This legacy and tradition are something I’m proud to uphold and pass on to the next generation of Sailors. The influence we have as individuals within the larger organization is what makes the military exceptional.”



Looking ahead, Terry has set ambitious goals for the remainder of his naval career.



"As a first class petty officer, I’m looking to be promoted to chief petty officer in the near future. It’s also been a dream of mine to build a home in Virginia for my family. My wife has always wanted to start a coffee business, so in the next five years, I hope to get that started with her as well.”



Terry continues to contribute to the Navy’s mission, upholding the values of service and dedication to inspire future Sailors as they join the fleet.



Boot camp is approximately nine weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watch standing, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork, and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.



For more news from Recruit Training Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/rtc.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2025 Date Posted: 03.14.2025 Story ID: 492852 Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US Hometown: STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, US by Marc Lindsay