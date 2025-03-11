General Officer panel offers ROTC cadets service insights, mentorship

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- More than 100 Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from universities across the Northeast region gathered to hear from Air Force Materiel Command senior leaders here March 12.



Hosted in partnership with ROTC Detachment 643 at Wright State University, four general officers shared their military experiences, offering the cadets a mentorship opportunity and insight to the future of the service. Panelists included Lt. Gen. Hurry, AFMC Deputy Commander; Brig. Gen. Jeffrey T. "Opie" Schreiner, Director, AFMC Air, Space and Cyberspace Operations; Brig. Gen. Jason E. Lindsey, Director, AFMC Strategic Plans, Programs, Requirements, and Analyses; and Brig. Gen. Lindsay C. Droz, Director, AFMC Logistics, Civil Engineering, Force Protection, and Nuclear Integration.



“We're going to pass the baton to you for our Air Force and let you run with it,” said Hurry. “But no matter what your career field is, you are never by yourself. Our Air Force is a team sport. Just know that we're your resource. Whatever you need, we got your back.”



AFMC plays a critical role in maintaining the Air Force’s dominance, specializing in the research, development, and delivery of cutting-edge technology and capabilities. This panel aimed to bridge the experience of seasoned leaders with the fresh perspectives of the cadets, who are entering the military during a period of rapid change and evolution.



Throughout the panel, the generals talked about how the Air Force environment of today differs from the past and requires the cadets to start practicing their leadership skills now.



“Folks have asked me, ‘what do I need to do to be successful?’ It’s character, competence and attitude,” said Lindsey. “Character - always behave in accordance with your personal values and the Air Force's core values. That is rule number one and always will be. Competence - be really, really good at the thing we need you to be good at, and don’t ever stop getting better. And then, attitude - have fun. You are part of the greatest institution in the history of the world…what we do here is amazing, and it matters.”



The senior leaders also explained why it is important to understand the future direction of the Department of the Air Force.



“By the time you become part of the force, we’ll be using a deployable combat model,” said Schreiner. “Instead of ‘crowdsourcing’ [Airmen] from different bases, we’re trying to get it down to a single deployable combat wing that trains together over an 18-month cycle, to then be able to go fulfill deployment tasking for six months.”



“Knowing each other's strengths, you become a whole lot more effective,” added Hurry. “That's really where we're trying to go when we deploy as a combat wing. You're going to go down range together much more effectively.”



Agile Combat Employment and the Air Force Force Generation Model are two concepts reshaping how the service approaches readiness, force deployment, and operational flexibility in contested environments. These concepts are just two of the critical concepts the cadets were interested in learning about.



During the question-and-answer segment, the cadets engaged the generals on topics ranging from multi-domain operations to the challenges of leading in increasingly tech-driven environments.



“Hearing from the generals, their insight and their ideas on how the future is going to be, and what they’ve seen with all their experiences really is going to resonate,” said Cadet Adrian Sok, Det 643. “We’re going to be second lieutenants. We’re going to be in charge of individuals, and they entrust in us to ensure that we take care of them and take care of the mission as well.”



The panel served as a powerful reminder of the importance of investing in the next generation of Air Force leaders. By fostering dialogue, sharing experiences, and providing guidance, AFMC is ensuring these future officers are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and mentorship they need to lead with excellence.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2025 Date Posted: 03.14.2025 10:03 Story ID: 492850 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, General Officer panel offers ROTC cadets service insights, mentorship, by 1st Lt. Sarah Packard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.