NAVSUP FLC San Diego Fuel Facilities Honored for Excellence in Fuel Management

San Diego, CA - Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center San Diego (FLCSD) teams at Defense Fuel Support Point at Point Loma and Naval Air Station Fallon have been named winners of the CY24 Excellence in Naval Fuel Management Awards in the Bulk Fuel and the Retail Fuel categories, respectively. Led by NAVSUP FLCSD Code 700 Regional Fuels Director, Lt. Cmdr. Alex Xia, Regional Fuels Deputy Director, Mr. Eric Parsha, and Regional Fuels Supervisor, Mr. George Sharp, their demonstrated exceptional performance in fuel operations, inventory management, and environmental compliance, ensured seamless support for the fleet in calendar year calendar year 2024.



"These award recipients exemplify the highest standards of excellence in fuel management, ensuring mission readiness and operational success across the fleet," said Rear Adm. Kenneth W. Epps, NAVSUP Commander and Chief of Supply Corps. "Their dedication and expertise are vital to sustaining forces worldwide."



The team at DFSP Point Loma, led by Installation Fuels Officer Mr. Shaun Nace, and Fuels Distribution Manager Mr. Moses Truesdale, successfully managed a significant rise in fuel demand, adapting to a 34% surge over three years, despite staffing shortages, without compromising efficiency or safety. Their adaptability in the face of such challenges is a testament to their resilience and commitment to the mission. The YON team successfully performed over 100 critical fuel/de-fuel missions, delivering more than 9 million gallons of fuel to vessels in port.



Additionally, in 2024, they conducted nearly 1,900 fueling operations while processing over 200 million gallons of fuel, including vital support for exercises like QLLEX, a unique annual joint mission which heavily involves the National Guard, which involved refueling over 150 trucks. The facility also played a crucial role in maintaining consistent fuel deliveries to key installations such as Naval Air Station North Island and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.



Maintaining rigorous inventory controls, the facility achieved a remarkably low variance in fuel accounting—well below the acceptable threshold—demonstrating meticulous oversight and adherence to regulatory policies. The regional petroleum laboratory at the facility provided critical testing services, conducting over 9,000 fuel quality assessments despite being understaffed. Their work has been instrumental in guaranteeing the reliability of fuel supplied to military vessels and air stations across the region.



Training and safety remain cornerstones of the facility's success, with personnel completing over 500 hours of extensive training in safety procedures, equipment operation, and emergency response. Safety and environmental management are consistently upheld, with multiple inspections affirming compliance with stringent regulations. Inspectors did not identify any significant deficiencies and commended the team on their best practices in hazardous material handling.



At NAS Fallon, a dedicated team, led by Mr. Henry Nusi, Installation Fuels Officer, and Mr. Jack Seymour, Quality Assurance Evaluator, supported vital programs, including training for carrier air wings, Top Gun, and special operations units. Their dedication to these programs, and to the mission, is truly inspiring. The team set a record by dispensing over four million gallons of jet fuel in just two months, a critical contribution to deployment preparations. Throughout the year, they serviced more than 21,000 aircraft, maintaining flawless safety standards with zero incidents.



Their inventory management and quality control practices were exemplary. They achieved an operating variance far below regulatory limits while processing thousands of fuel transactions with complete accuracy. The team conducted over 8,200 fuel assessments with zero quality issues and more than 3,700 quality assurance inspections, ensuring strict adherence to performance and safety guidelines.



Safety benchmarks at the facility are exceptional, with the team providing more than 24 million gallons of aviation fuel to more than 21,000 aircraft with zero discrepancies. Their ability to respond swiftly to challenges—such as securing fuel systems following a significant earthquake—exemplifies their adaptability and dedication and is a testament to their unwavering commitment to mission success.



Despite previously winning these awards, the DFSP Point Loma and NAS Fallon teams continue to set new benchmarks in operational efficiency, safety, and reliability. Their unwavering commitment to supporting naval missions and a focus on continuous improvement has earned them well-deserved recognition in this year's Excellence in Naval Fuel Management Awards. These facilities ensure the seamless supply of fuel critical to military operations worldwide through meticulous planning, resourcefulness, and teamwork.



"I couldn't be prouder of this extraordinary group of professionals," said Capt. Josh Hill, NAVSUP FLCSD Commanding Officer. "Alex and his team set the standard for Naval fuel supply."



NAVSUP FLC San Diego is one of eight Fleet Logistics Centers under the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP). Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics, and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://x.com/navsupsyscom.

