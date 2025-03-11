Republic of Korea Air Force, US Air Force, US Navy Conducts F-35 Air Integration Training during Freedom Shield 25

AT SEA – Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1 participated in Freedom Shield 25, a defense-oriented, annual exercise between the Republic of Korea (ROK) and the United States featuring live, virtual and field-based training that engaged alliance forces and governmental agencies, March 13.



The ROK Air Force, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Navy conducted air integration training with all flying variations of the F-35 strike fighter aircraft, featuring two ROK Air Force F-35As, two U.S. Air Force F-35As and one U.S. Navy F-35C.



“This was a very unique experience that I'm excited to have been a part of,” said Lt. Cmdr. John Laughlin, a U.S. Navy pilot assigned to the “Warhawks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97 who flew the U.S. Navy’s F-35C during the exercise. “I have flown with the U.S. Air Force in multiple events before, but this was my first time flying with the ROK Air Force.”



The U.S. Navy’s F-35C is designed for carrier operations and is noted for its ability to operate in joint, high-threat environments due to its stealth features and advanced avionics. The F-35C brings unparalleled stealth capabilities, advanced sensor fusion and significantly enhanced connectivity, allowing it to collect, analyze and share tactical data seamlessly with other platforms.



Laughlin appreciated the rare opportunity for three different services to fly together during the exercise. “The ROK is a great ally and it was a lot of fun to finally get the chance to fly with them,” he said. “I look forward to having the opportunity to fly with the ROK Air Force again in future exercises.”



Freedom Shield 25 underscores the enduring military partnership between the ROK and the U.S. It was implemented in the spirit of the Oct. 1, 1953 ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty and in support of the Korean Armistice Agreement, fortifying our combined defense posture and enhanced response capabilities.



This part of the exercise advances tactics, techniques and procedures among our combined and joint forces to enhance combat readiness and response capabilities. It reinforces the role of the ROK-U.S. alliance as the lynchpin for regional peace and security on the Korean peninsula, reaffirming the ironclad commitment between the countries to defend their homelands.



CSG-1 consists of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), embarked staffs of CSG-1 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 1, Carrier Air Wing 2 (CVW-2), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114).



CVW-2 is composed of nine squadrons flying the F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growler, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, CMV-22 Osprey and MH-60R/S Seahawks.



CSG-1 is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



