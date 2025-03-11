Championing Global Partnerships: Meet the 2d TSB International Cooperation Specialist

WIESBADEN, Germany — In the complex world of military operations, fostering strong international relationships is crucial for success and interoperability. At the forefront of this effort is Christine Tomasko, the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s International Cooperation Specialist whose commitment and expertise are instrumental in enhancing collaboration between the brigade and its international partners.



“After living abroad for several years, I wanted to join the 2d Theater Signal Brigade because it was a unique opportunity to work in the field of cyber communications, international relations and security,” she said. “I have always enjoyed working in a transatlantic environment, which includes assignments with the U.S. Consulate General in Frankfurt, Germany, and the German Consulate General in Atlanta, Georgia.”



As an International Cooperation Specialist, Christine plays a vital role in cultivating and nurturing partnerships that help to strengthen the brigade’s mission. Her work involves navigating diverse cultures, host nation civil society, and military practices, ensuring that communication and cooperation flow seamlessly between the 2d Theater Signal Brigade and its partners. Through her efforts, she cultivates an environment where shared knowledge and resources can lead to improved operational effectiveness.



“As the brigade’s ICS, I am dedicated to fostering strategic cooperation, facilitating open dialogue, and ensuring seamless coordination to bolster our crucial partnerships that ensure the Army and its partners are secure from enemy cyber and electronic attacks and able to communicate and share data reliably,” Christine emphasized.



Her responsibilities encompass a broad spectrum of activities, from facilitating key leadership engagements to organizing Interoperability Cooperation Group events that bring together key personnel from various nations to discuss joint training, battalion partnerships, readiness, and interoperability opportunities. Her talent for diplomacy and communication allows her to bridge gaps between different military philosophies and protocols, ensuring that all parties are aligned and working towards a common goal.



“Having a good and supportive relationship with the host nation authorities and the local community is part of the foundation for achieving mission goals,” she said. “Having this type of relationship fosters cooperation with allied partners and helps us achieve interoperability goals. This helps make operating in theater easier, more reliable, faster and safer.”



Navigating the complexities of cultural differences, political landscapes and varying legal systems is a demanding responsibility. However, Christine believes that strong relationships are built on trust, and she works tirelessly to create a sense of community among her international counterparts.



“Each nation has its own set of priorities, policies and ways of conducting business, which can often conflict with those of others. What might be a priority for one partner does not necessarily mean another one shares that need of urgency,” she stated. “Building consensus among a diverse set of stakeholders and ensuring alignment on goals can be challenging.”



In addition to her day-to-day initiatives, Christine is a passionate advocate for cultural exchange. She understands that behind every uniform is a unique story and perspective. By organizing cultural Interoperability Cooperation Group events and key engagements with international partners, she encourages Soldiers to learn from one another, broadening their understanding of global military contexts.



“Meeting people from various countries is just one of the fabulous aspects of this profession,” she said. “The opportunity to contribute to making a meaningful impact on global issues is another, and very important aspect.”



As the landscape of military operations continues to evolve, Christine’s dedication to her role is evident, and her efforts will have a significant impact on the brigade’s interoperability efforts with its international partners.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2025 Date Posted: 03.14.2025 02:17 Story ID: 492838 Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE Hometown: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Championing Global Partnerships: Meet the 2d TSB International Cooperation Specialist, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.