    Back to basics

    Inspection

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Grant Cooper | OS1 (SW) Gallegos disassembles her M4 rifle for thorough cleaning and inspection,...... read more read more

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Grant Cooper 

    Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 11

    Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 11 (MSRON 11) is conducting a detailed weapons inspection and maintenance check in preparation for an upcoming live-fire exercise. Sailors are meticulously reviewing their firearms, including the M4 rifle, M240B, .50 cal machine gun, and M203 grenade launcher, ensuring each weapon is fully operational and ready for use. This process not only reinforces their familiarity with each system but also enhances their ability to troubleshoot and perform quick repairs in the field. The upcoming weapons shoot will sharpen their marksmanship, improve tactical proficiency, and strengthen their confidence in handling crew-served weapons under realistic conditions. These skills are vital for their upcoming deployment, ensuring they remain mission-ready and capable of providing maritime security in high-threat environments.

