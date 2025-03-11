Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Award presentation to honor Chaplain (Major) Bernardino Yebra with the prestigious Order of Saint Maurice.

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.30.2025

    Story by Pfc. Hong Jae Chun 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    On Friday January 31st, the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade held an award presentation to honor Chaplain (Major) Bernardino Yebra with the prestigious Order of Saint Maurice. This award recognizes individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the Infantry, earning the respect of their seniors, subordinates, and peers. Chaplain (Major) Yebra’s dedication, integrity, and professional excellence exemplify the highest standards of service to the Infantry community.

    #OrderOfSaintMaurice #501MIB #Recognition #StrikeWithFire

