On Friday January 31st, the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade held an award presentation to honor Chaplain (Major) Bernardino Yebra with the prestigious Order of Saint Maurice. This award recognizes individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the Infantry, earning the respect of their seniors, subordinates, and peers. Chaplain (Major) Yebra’s dedication, integrity, and professional excellence exemplify the highest standards of service to the Infantry community.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2025 Date Posted: 03.13.2025 20:58 Story ID: 492830 Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Award presentation to honor Chaplain (Major) Bernardino Yebra with the prestigious Order of Saint Maurice., by PFC Hong Jae Chun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.