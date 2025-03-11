Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 11 (MSRON 11 FRWD) Weapons Qualification

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Grant Cooper 

    Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 11

    Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 11 (MSRON 11) Forward (FRWD) members conducted nighttime operations, executing a live-fire crew-served weapons training exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. This rigorous training evolution was designed to enhance combat readiness, reinforce weapon proficiency, and ensure seamless coordination under low-light conditions. The exercise featured the employment of heavy machine guns such as the M2 .50 caliber, M240B, and M203 grenade launcher, simulating real-world engagement scenarios in preparation for their upcoming deployment. These operations are critical to maintaining mission effectiveness, allowing MSRON 11 personnel to refine their skills in tactical maneuvering, target acquisition, and sustained fire capabilities while operating in austere environments.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
