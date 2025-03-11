Dr. John Simecek awarded Civilian Service Commendation Medal at NAMRU San Antonio

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 13, 2025) – Dr. John Simecek,...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 13, 2025) – Dr. John Simecek, director, Craniofacial Health and Restorative Medicine (CHRM), was awarded the Civilian Service Commendation Medal by Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio Commanding Officer Capt. Jennifer Buechel, Nurse Corps, during an All Hands Meeting held at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. Simecek, a retired Naval dentist, joined the Navy in 1972 serving for 23 years and retired at the rank of lieutenant commander. He joined NAMRU San Antonio in 2009 and has served as the CHRM director for 11 years. He will be retiring from federal service in the fall and will miss the camaraderie. NAMRU San Antonio is one of eight research laboratories within Naval Medicine Research and Development. Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 13, 2025) – Dr. John Simecek, director, Craniofacial Health and Restorative Medicine (CHRM), was awarded the Civilian Service Commendation Medal by Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio Commanding Officer Capt. Jennifer Buechel, Nurse Corps, during an All Hands Meeting held at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute.



Simecek, a retired Naval dentist, joined the Navy in 1972 serving for 23 years and retired at the rank of lieutenant commander.



He joined NAMRU San Antonio in 2009 and has served as the CHRM director for 11 years. He will be retiring from federal service in the fall and will miss the camaraderie.



NAMRU San Antonio is one of eight research laboratories within Naval Medicine Research and Development.



Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.