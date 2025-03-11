188th Wing Excels in Combat Readiness Inspection Amid Crisis Scenarios

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. – The 188th Wing demonstrated exceptional resilience and operational effectiveness during a high-stakes Combat Readiness Inspection (CRI) held from Feb. 27 to March 2, 2025. The Wing earned an "Effective" rating in foundational readiness, becoming only the second unit out of ten to receive the highest passing grade, reinforcing its warfighter preparedness for real-world contingencies.



The rigorous inspection tested the 188th Wing’s ability to respond to simulated combat and crisis scenarios, including cyber threats, civil unrest, and security breaches. Over four days, Airmen from across the Wing faced escalating challenges designed to assess their ability to maintain mission continuity in a contested environment.



“The key difference between this exercise and the last Readiness Exercise Validation in 2022 is the Combat Readiness Inspection had Air Combat Command inspector generals’ (ACC-IG) here evaluating our Wing’s ability to perform mission essential tasks and our ability to meet readiness requirements,” said Lt. Col. Paul Needham, the 188th Wing inspector general. “At the same, the Wing’s inspector general office and the Wing Inspection Teams (WIT) were also evaluating each unit to validate their readiness.”



The first day of the inspection began with the 188th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) and Force Support Squadron (FSS) swiftly processing more than 50 Airmen for deployment under short-notice orders. As simulated cyber disruptions affected base operations, the Medical Group (MDG) faced an unexpected challenge — inspectors injected an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness scenario to see how medical personnel could operate under strained conditions.



The second day of the inspection began with a simulated crash triggering an immediate response from Security Forces (SF), Civil Engineering (CE), and emergency services. The simulated scenario caused power outages, fire hazards, and water system failures, requiring rapid evacuation and structural assessments.



On the third day of the exercise, inspectors injected several scenarios to test Security Forces response and a hazardous materials scenario. By the final day, inspectors escalated the simulated scenarios to reflect a full-scale crisis. Widespread power and communication failures left the installation reliant on backup generators with dwindling fuel reserves. Despite these extreme conditions, the Wing’s ability to maintain operational control and prioritize force protection validated its combat readiness.



“The 188th Wing proved its ability to adapt, respond, and execute under extreme conditions,” said Col. Jay R. Spohn, 188th Wing commander. “This inspection showcased our Airmen’s resilience and readiness, ensuring we can effectively execute our mission when called upon.”



The Wing’s warfighter mentality during the inspection underscores its commitment to national defense and reinforces its reputation as a mission-ready force prepared for any contingency. There were 25 personnel listed as Superior Performers, and three teams listed as Super Teams by the ACC IG inspectors. “Being recognized by a higher headquarters inspector general team is a really big deal,” said Spohn. “These are the same folks who ensure the 188th Wing accomplishes its combat missions every day. I could not be prouder of these Airmen!”

