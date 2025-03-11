McAlester hero found in least likely place

Photo By Catrina Goddard | Rodney Snell, an employee at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant in Oklahoma, recently...... read more read more Photo By Catrina Goddard | Rodney Snell, an employee at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant in Oklahoma, recently exemplified remarkable attention to detail and safety awareness when he identified a missing bolt (pictured) in an essential piece of equipment. see less | View Image Page

MCALESTER, Okla. — A McAlester Army Ammunition Plant employee has been recognized for his exceptional safety awareness on the production line.



On the morning of Feb. 20, the newly employed Rodney Snell exemplified remarkable attention to detail and safety awareness when he identified a missing bolt in an essential piece of equipment.



His keen observation and immediate response prevented a potentially hazardous situation. “As an installation, we extend our sincerest gratitude to Mr. Snell for his commitment to operational safety,” said Andrew Scherman, the Director of Operations Management at MCAAP. “His actions serve as a model for all employees, reinforcing MCAAP’s commitment to workplace safety and operational excellence.”



Upon discovering the missing hardware, Snell promptly reported the issue to a supervisor, leading to a temporary pause in operations in two different facilities.



MCAAP uses process safety management tools to ensure manufacturing of explosives and pyrotechnics is safe for the members of its workforce and the public. This includes documentation of standards, training for employees, and development of guidelines to understand variations in equipment and materials. These steps are critical to ensuring employees perform their tasks safely and provide a quality product to Joint Warfighters.



MCAAP’s established Foreign Object Debris program was followed precisely, Preventing a safety incident. During the FOD inspection, the missing bolt was successfully located, averting a situation that could have resulted in personal injury or damage to mission-critical equipment. “I am extremely proud of the vigilance, determination, and dedication Mr. Snell displays during his daily duties,” said Col. Gabe Pryor, MCAAP’s commander. “His attention to detail prevented the potential loss of life and operational capabilities.”



Pryor also presented Snell with an on-the-spot cash award.



“This instance exemplifies the highest standards of our operations, ensuring not only the security of MCAAP’s personnel, but also the continued success of the Army’s mission,” Pryor said.