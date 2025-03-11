Fort Buchanan Commissary renovations have begun

Courtesy Photo | Fort Buchanan's Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) leaders announced the renovation of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fort Buchanan's Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) leaders announced the renovation of the Puerto Rico's only commissary, March 6. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Fort Buchanan's Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) leaders announced the renovation of the Puerto Rico's only commissary, March 6.



While the renovation began on January 15, 2025, heavy work is expected to begin in late May 2025 and should be completed by next year. The renovation includes upgrades to the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system, freezers, meat and produce displays, décor, title fixes, and aisle additions.



In making the announcement, Commissary officials want to reassure customers that operation hours will not be affected. Regular hours will be maintained.



"The commissary will remain open. Most work will be done overnight to minimize disruption, and products will be relocated as needed to ensure availability. The freezers will be replaced in phases, so we never take products off the floor,” said Donte Ford, assistant store director.



Ashley Moats, commissary officer, believes the $10 million renovation will benefit shoppers greatly.



"Since the Fort Buchanan Commissary is the only commissary located on the island, the renovation will improve product availability and variety, ensuring customers have access to high-quality products despite ongoing construction," stated Moats.



Milagros Rodriguez, store manager at the Fort Buchanan Commissary, stressed the importance of communicating with customers to ensure they are informed about changes and progress.



"Effective communication with customers through social media and other channels is crucial to keep them informed about the renovation's progress and any potential impact on their shopping experience," said Rodriguez.



For more information about the renovation, stay tuned to Fort Buchanan's Facebook or contact Fort Buchanan's Commissary at (787) 707-2087.



DeCA aims to support the readiness of military members and their families by providing a vital benefit of military service, providing eligible customers with quality subsistence goods and services at consistently competitive savings.



With an annual budget of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.