Help in Times of Need: The Caribbean’s District Commitment to Emergency Response

Photo By Jennifer Garcia | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Caribbean District Safety and Occupational Health Office, Luis Natal, supervises the Waterways Debris Mission in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina, February 2025. In response to the historic flooding and damages caused, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is collaborating closely with local, state, and federal agencies to support recovery efforts.

Puerto Ricans are no strangers to offering and receiving help in times of need. The island's geographical location makes it highly susceptible to hurricanes and other natural disasters, shaping generations with resilience and a strong sense of community. When the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) called for volunteers to support recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene in North Carolina, the Caribbean District swiftly responded, deploying personnel to assist in critical areas such as Safety, Emergency Operations, and Public Affairs.



Emergency Management: The Core of Effective Disaster Response



Emergency response teams across USACE districts are often small, making it vital for affected districts to supplement their teams with trained personnel during a crisis. Augmenting staff ensures an immediate, effective response while also allowing for personnel rotation, which is crucial for team well-being.



USACE Caribbean District Emergency Management Chief Patricia Fontanet Rodríguez recently visited the mission site in North Carolina to prepare for her upcoming deployment. As Planning and Operations Chief, she will oversee incoming and outgoing personnel at the Recovery Field Office.



Her responsibilities include coordinating with mission managers handling debris removal to ensure their needs are met and supporting Wilmington District Emergency Management Chief in executing operations efficiently.

“Emergency Management is a very tight community in USACE. We deploy and support in times of need, hoping that when the Caribbean District faces an emergency, our support will be reciprocated,” said Fontanet Rodríguez.



Although she has worked in Emergency Management for several years, Fontanet Rodríguez sees each deployment as a unique learning opportunity. “Every deployment is different. This is a chance to gain new insights and bring that knowledge back to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.”



Keeping Safety in Sight



Another key team member deployed to North Carolina is USACE Caribbean District Safety and Occupational Health Officer Luis Natal. In February 2025, he joined the Safety Cadre for the Waterways Debris Mission, supporting Hurricane Helene recovery efforts. Over the course of his deployment, Natal traveled nearly 3,000 miles to assess impacted areas.



Upon his arrival, the Waterway Debris Collection mission was in its early stages. “My role was to ensure that the contractor adhered to their safety plans. I was responsible for overseeing operations and making sure all safety protocols were followed,” said Natal.



Reflecting on his deployment, Natal expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to make a tangible impact. “The greatest satisfaction comes from seeing the improvements we achieved in just a few weeks and recognizing how our efforts directly benefit the residents. For me, this is a way of giving back, remembering the support we received after Hurricane María.”



The USACE Safety Program provides policy, programs, technical services, oversight, and outreach related to safety and occupational health matters in support of USACE missions worldwide.



“Deploying as part of an Emergency Response Team is an experience everyone should have. It’s an essential mission for USACE, and it gives you a broader perspective on what our organization does in times of need. In our daily jobs, we stay within our comfort zones, but these missions bring a renewed sense of purpose and satisfaction,” Natal added.



Communicating During an Emergency



The USACE Public Affairs program plays a critical role in ensuring transparency and trust between the Army and the public. By proactively sharing accurate information, Public Affairs helps shape perceptions of military operations and USACE missions.



“We communicate to let communities know that USACE is on the ground, supporting them in times of need. We inform the public about what our organization is doing, the progress of our operations, and the dedicated professionals behind the mission,” said Jennifer García, USACE Caribbean District Public Affairs Specialist, who supported Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in November 2024. “Beyond that, we also help uplift deployed team members who work long hours and are away from their families by highlighting their incredible contributions.”



For García, this deployment was an unforgettable experience. “The connections you form with coworkers you just met, combined with the opportunity to support communities in need, make it truly rewarding.”



About the Emergency Operations Program



Each year, USACE deploys hundreds of trained personnel and resources across the United States and its territories to respond to emergencies and aid in disaster recovery. Under the National Response Framework and the authorities of the Stafford Act, USACE operates under FEMA’s direction as part of the federal team, supporting state and local governments in disaster response efforts.



If you are interested in supporting active Emergency Operations, contact our Caribbean District Emergency Operations team via email: cesaa-eoc@usace.army.mil.