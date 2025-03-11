156th Wing conducts Mothball 2 Combat Readiness Exercise

Photo By Senior Airman Victoria Jewett | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Orlando Quiones, a security forces craftsman with the 156th...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Victoria Jewett | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Orlando Quiones, a security forces craftsman with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, performs weapon clearing procedures during Mothball 2 Combat Readiness Exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 7, 2025. Mothball 2 measured the 156th Wing’s ability to generate, employ and sustain contingency response capabilities in a full war-fighting scenario, increasing readiness and force lethality. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett) see less | View Image Page

MUÑIZ AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Puerto Rico — U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, conducted Mothball 2 Combat Readiness Exercise, during the March regularly scheduled drill at Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 6-9, 2025.



The exercise measured the wing’s ability to generate, employ and sustain contingency response capabilities in a full war-fighting scenario, with a focus on strengthening unit readiness and force lethality.



“Rapid deployment is key to the 156th Wing’s success,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo Orengo, commander of the 156th Wing.



The Wing Inspection Team evaluated Airmen’s mobilization abilities and their capability to sustain operations through the transition from a peacetime to a wartime posture during the generation phase while responding to various threats and emergency scenarios.



“Our Wing Inspection Team has validated our ability to self-inspect, ensuring not only full compliance with Mission Essential Tasks, but also bolstering our force lethality through adherence to these critical measures allowing us to be both swift and decisive in our actions,” said Orengo.



During the employment phase the 156th Contingency Response Group measured their ability to execute mission essential tasks and deter advisories while in a contingency location, testing their skills in the spectrum of war-fighting scenarios within the U.S. Area of Responsibility.



“Over the past several years, the CRG has trained in exercises such as this one, to meet the challenges posed by our adversaries and respond to national threats,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Luis Martínez, commander of the 156th CRG. “I’m confident in the preparation of our warfighters, their dedication is second to none.”



The WIT performed their inspections and processes under the operational control of the 156th Wing Inspector General Office, where coordination with participating units was essential for the successful execution of the evaluations.



“It is not the strength of the individual, but the collective effort that builds a powerful force,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. José Hernández, the 156th Wing Inspector General. “The dedication and expertise of the WIT fortifies our readiness and ensures our wing can execute its wartime mission.”