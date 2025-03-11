Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors and Marines Team Up for Integrated Advance 2025

    MARFORSOUTH and 4th Fleet Team Up During Integrated Advance 2025

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor | 250310-N-DB801-3009 NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Mar. 10, 2025) – Rear Adm....... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla.– (Mar. 13, 2025) – Sailors from U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet (NAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT) and Marines from U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South (MARFORSOUTH) are serving together on the Joint Force Maritime Component Commander (JFMCC) staff during Exercise Integrated Advance 2025.

    Sponsored by U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM), Integrated Advance 2025 is a computer-aided exercise that allows participants to work through a contingency scenario in the USSOUTHCOM Area of Responsibility (AOR) to validate warfighting functions, resolve friction points and clarify phase transitions at the operational level of war.

    The MARFORSOUTH Marines brought their subject matter expertise to several warfighting functions and have provided participants an improved understanding of Marine Corps’ contributions to the Joint Force.

    “Exercise Integrated Advanced 2025 is one exercise among many supported by Marine Forces South that integrates our Marines into NAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT as part of a JFMCC,” said Brig. Gen. Omar Randall, Marine Forces South deputy commander. “Our Marines provided intelligence, maneuver, fires and information warfighting function capabilities in the Maritime Operations Center and throughout the JFMCC. These events are extremely valuable for the naval expeditionary force and provide another opportunity to increase our readiness for warfighting at the operational level.”

    Integrated Advance 2025 is also providing members of the Navy Maritime Operations Center (MOC) Training Team an opportunity to observe fleet-level warfare and determine proper personnel manning for all U.S. Navy numbered-fleet MOCs to win the future fight.

    “The Navy and the Marine Corps are a unified maritime service trained to work and fight together” said Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet. “We know that to fight and win from the MOC, we will need Marines and Sailors to serve seamlessly together just like we do at sea all over the globe on a daily basis.”

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet serves as a trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South American maritime forces, promoting unity, security and stability in the region.

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South is the U.S. Marine Corps component of U.S. Southern Command, responsible for building and maintaining relationships with Allies and partner nations in Central America, South America and the Caribbean. MARFORSOUTH builds capabilities and capacity with like-minded democratic nations through a range of military engagements and other security cooperation events to demonstrate the value and utility of the Navy and Marine Corps team through joint and mutually supporting operations and engagements.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 16:00
    Story ID: 492799
    Location: US
    Web Views: 43
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors and Marines Team Up for Integrated Advance 2025, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MARFORSOUTH and 4th Fleet Team Up During Integrated Advance 2025
    MARFORSOUTH and 4th Fleet Team Up During Integrated Advance 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Mayport
    U.S. Southern Command
    partnerships
    Exercise Integrated Advance
    Mayport Florida
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download