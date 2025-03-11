Pulmonary, Critical Care Physician earns Junior Officer of the Year Honors at NAMRU San Antonio

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 13, 2025) – Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 13, 2025) – Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey Biberston, Medical Corps, of Casper, Wyo., department head, Expeditionary and Trauma Medicine, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio Commanding Officer Capt. Jennifer Buechel during an All Hands Meeting held at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. Biberston, was recently selected as NAMRU San Antonio’s Junior Officer of the Year for 2024 and is the only Pulmonary and Critical Care physician currently serving within Naval Medicine Research and Development (NMR&D). NAMRU San Antonio is one of eight research laboratories within NMR&D. Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 13, 2025) – Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey Biberston, Medical Corps, of Casper, Wyo., department head, Expeditionary and Trauma Medicine (ExTrMed), was recently selected as Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio’s Junior Officer of the Year for 2024.



The award recognizes high-performing junior officers who exemplify the U.S. Navy's core values of honor, courage and commitment. It recognizes a junior officer within NAMRU San Antonio who has made a significant contribution to the overall mission of Naval Medicine Research and Development (NMR&D).



Biberston is the only Pulmonary and Critical Care physician currently serving within NMR&D. His department focuses on the protection, resuscitation, and stabilization of combat casualties at frontline points of care in the combat theater.



Additionally, ExTrMed conducts pre-clinical research evaluating the development and optimization of drug products and advance therapies focused on the protection, resuscitation, and stabilization of combat casualties at front-line points of care in the combat theater.



“The Navy puts opportunities in front of all of those who serve on a regular basis,” said Biberston, who was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by NAMRU San Antonio Commanding Officer Capt. Jennifer Buechel. “I have had the good fortune of picking the opportunities that allow me to practice my craft in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, all while experiencing the rich experience of world travel and culture, unique experiences like medical missions to Africa and the Indo-Pacific, and participating in cutting edge research.”



Hemorrhage is the number one killer on the battlefield and NAMRU San Antonio is actively working on efforts to reduce the effects of hemorrhagic shock on the battlefield of the future with active protocols looking at alternatives to cold-chain storage limitations and walking blood bank limitations.



“This command has a collection of amazing professionals who are passionate about impacting the future of Military Medicine – this is infectious,” said Biberston, who earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Kansas City University. “The dedication to the warfighter is so palpable in every element of the day which drives cutting edge research that will save lives.”



According to Biberston, he wants to add value to the mission and continue pushing the mission forward in the future.



“I want to continue growing in my field of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine to include taking on clinical leadership roles in order to further drive the capability and capacity of Navy Medicine,” said Biberston. “After the Navy, I intent to settle down as a simple country physician in a small town in or around my hometown.



NAMRU San Antonio is one of eight research laboratories within NMR&D. Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.