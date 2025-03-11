K-9 Veterans Day: Honoring Our Canine Heroes

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. -- Military working dogs are honored each year on March 13 for National K-9 Veterans Day. The day is intended to honor the service and sacrifice of MWDs who serve within the ranks of U.S. armed services.



Home to multiple MWDs, F.E. Warren’s K-9s play a vital role in the intercontinental ballistic missile mission.



“Our dogs complete sweeps of the convoys to make sure all vehicles are safe and secure for transportation,” said Staff Sgt. Anthony Salvione, 90th Security Forces Squadron MWD handler.



Day-to-day duties for the 90 SFS K-9 unit include training with their handlers, which consists of multiple components.



“Starting at around 8 a.m., the handlers check the kennels and complete a health and wellness check,” said Salvione. “Then each handler goes out to complete an obedience charge, which consists of simple commands practiced on and off leash.”



According to Salvione, after the dog is warmed up, the handler may work with the dog in specific areas they know that they need to improve on before they begin the next phase of their daily training. Typically, the next phase is detection exercises. Detection exercises are performed in various locations across base. For each exercise, trainers provide scenarios and boundaries to the handlers and their dogs.



Salvione said they usually conduct two to three scenarios each training day, depending on location, the number of placed components for the exercise and how thoroughly they conduct the detections.



In addition to their daily detection exercises, handlers prioritize further developing the bond between themselves and their MWD. Their relationship goes beyond a typical working relationship. They spend several hours a week training together and building the bond which enables them to be a lethal fighting force, capable of serving in defense of the U.S.



“The bond between a handler and their dog is one of the most important things,” said Salvione. “When I first arrived, my relationship with my dog was my first priority, I wanted him to know me and that he could trust me.”



MWDs typically serve eight years before they are set to retire. Robby’s Law, which was passed in 2000 by former President Bill Clinton, ended the practice of euthanizing MWDs at the end of their working career and instead allowed adoption opportunities for MWDs who are suitable for adoption.



MWDs are active-duty military members who earn non-commissioned officer ranks, awards and service medals, and retirement and memorial services. The ranks are given to the dogs as an informal tradition for morale purposes. In the MWD handler career field, a story has been passed down that the tradition began in the Marine Corps to promote accountability and discipline as well as deterring handlers from mistreating their MWDs.



At F.E. Warren, the MWDs are a part of the 90 SFS and serve in the largest security forces group in the Air Force.



“Since 1957, the Air Force has been training MWDs, to security forces they are more than just partners – they’re warriors,” said Col. Justin Secrest, 90th Security Force Group commander. “Their service has saved countless lives both overseas and at home, today is an important day where we honor their sacrifice and dedication.”



In 1942, the Army formed the K-9 Corps, also known as the War Dog Program, and officially began using MWDs in World War II. That same year, K-9 Veterans Day was established and has been recognized each year since.

