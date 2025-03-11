Fleet Readiness Center Southeast recognizes mentor award winners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At a virtual presentation ceremony, Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) announced its 2024 Mentor of the Year Award winners, recognizing one recipient from each of its 11 sites.



Naval Aircrewman Avionics 1st Class Natalia Watson received the NAVAIR accolade for Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) Detachment Jacksonville.



To be considered for the award, mentors must be nominated by peers or mentees through a written submission. Nominations must highlight how the mentor improves morale, contributes to workforce retention, and exemplifies leadership, skill, and productivity. The most effective mentors align their mentorship techniques with the organization's mission, ensuring that their guidance directly supports individual and organizational growth.



During the ceremony, FRCSE also announced winners for its site-level mentorship award – the Dora Quinlan Mentor of the Year. The award is named after the first mentor recognized at the command who died from cancer in 2016.



Aviation Machinist Mate 1st Class Liliam Castillo, Nicholas Yoder, an industrial engineering technician, and AnnMarie Salazar, a training department supervisor, took home the Dora Quinlan award.



"Volunteering your time to guide and support the growth of others through mentorship is an investment in individual development, workforce betterment, and FRC Southeast's continued ability to exceed fleet requirements," said FRCSE's Executive Director Tim Pfannenstein. "Mentorship is fundamental to the health of our organization because it cultivates a continual transfer of expertise that strengthens developing leaders while preparing us for the future."



About Fleet Readiness Center Southeast



Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) is Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia’s largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, employing approximately 5,000 civilian, military and contract workers. With annual revenue exceeding $1 billion, the organization serves as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy, Naval Air Systems Command, and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers by maintaining the combat airpower for America’s military forces.

