    Basic Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Warfare Insignia

    03.13.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    Basic Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Warfare is a silver metal insignia with a conventional drop bomb, pointing down on a shield, and radiant with four lightning flashes, all within a wreath of laurel leaves.

    This work, Basic Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Warfare Insignia, by Willie Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Warfare Insignia

