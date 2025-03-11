Basic Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Warfare Insignia

Photo By Willie Kendrick | Basic Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Warfare is a silver metal insignia with a...... read more read more Photo By Willie Kendrick | Basic Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Warfare is a silver metal insignia with a conventional drop bomb, pointing down on a shield, and radiant with four lightning flashes, all within a wreath of laurel leaves. see less | View Image Page

Basic Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Warfare is a silver metal insignia with a conventional drop bomb, pointing down on a shield, and radiant with four lightning flashes, all within a wreath of laurel leaves.